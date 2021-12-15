ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xcel Energy customers see decrease in natural gas fuel, electric costs

By Cindy Centofanti
 6 days ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Xcel Energy customers will soon see a decrease in their electric bills in the first quarter of 2022. That's according to new information submitted to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission (CPUC.)

In an average household, that translates to about 42 cents per month and 66 cents for commercial customers. Natural gas will go down as well, with an average decrease of 4.16 percent or $4.26 for homes and 4.5 percent or $18.73 for businesses.

In a statement, Xcel Energy told KRDO:

Wholesale natural gas prices are high when compared to this time last year, but they are slightly lower heading into the first quarter of 2022 compared to fourth quarter 2021.

For Colorado Springs Utilities customers, however, their bills are going in the opposite direction.

This past fall, CSU was approved for a pair of temporary significant rate hikes. One raised the average household bill by about 11 percent and a whopping 22 percent for commercial customers.

CSU tells KRDO the reason behind the increase in natural gas prices was two-fold; rising prices in the natural gas markets, and higher anticipated consumer consumption as the winter months approach.

As for XCEL - customers can see expect to see those new rates on January 1, 2022, pending final approval from the CPUC.

The post Xcel Energy customers see decrease in natural gas fuel, electric costs appeared first on KRDO .

KRDO News Channel 13

As Denver doubles rates, City of Colorado Springs says increased parking prices are effective

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's been two years since the city raised parking prices in Downtown Colorado Springs by $.25 per hour. Areas that are closer to the City Center charge as much as $1.25 per hour. Now, the City of Denver is following suit, doubling its' prices to $2 per hour next year. When The post As Denver doubles rates, City of Colorado Springs says increased parking prices are effective appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Power likely not restored to all in Colorado Springs until Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - UPDATE: Colorado Springs Utilities gave an update on Friday saying power likely won't be restored for all customers until Saturday. Earlier Thousands of Southern Coloradans were still in the dark Thursday up and down the Front Range, a full day since extreme winds finally stopped. Colorado Springs Utilities says unfortunately The post Power likely not restored to all in Colorado Springs until Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Many Colorado Springs residents cope with not having power through weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- People in one east side neighborhood hard-hit by damage from Wednesday's windstorm, are reacting to it in different ways. In the Patty Jewett neighborhood, south of the Patty Jewett Golf Course between downtown and Citadel Mall, power has been out since the powerful winds blew through. KRDO Several streets in The post Many Colorado Springs residents cope with not having power through weekend appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities working to restore power for everyone ‘within the next day or two’ after severe winds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- More than 34,000 people in the city of Colorado Springs were without power Wednesday evening as Colorado Springs Utilities responded to the effects of the severe windstorm that swept across the Front Range. A representative from Springs Utilities said that as of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the utility received 234 reports of The post Colorado Springs Utilities working to restore power for everyone ‘within the next day or two’ after severe winds appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Utilities gives update after December 15 windstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities is speaking to media and giving an update on power restoration efforts after a devastating windstorm swept through the Pikes Peak region on Wednesday.Watch below: Tens of thousands of people were left without power Wednesday as wind gusts reached up to 90 mph in Colorado Springs, and The post Colorado Springs Utilities gives update after December 15 windstorm appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Downed trees, thousands without power in Pueblo following wind storm

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Hurricane-force winds blew through Pueblo County Wednesday. The combination of record wind gusts, dust storms, and downed trees had an impact on the local power grid. During the peak of the storm Wednesday, more than 27,000 Black Hills Energy customers were without power. At 11 a.m. Thursday, Black Hills Energy reported The post Downed trees, thousands without power in Pueblo following wind storm appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

City of Colorado Springs begins clean-up efforts after wind storm

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The wind storm on Wednesday caused major damage across Colorado Springs and now the clean-up efforts are underway. The Colorado Springs City Forestry Department says a lot of the damage they're dealing with is in the Old North End. "A lot of big trees down yesterday," said Dennis Will, the city The post City of Colorado Springs begins clean-up efforts after wind storm appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, El Paso County seek to address confusion about tree damage responsibility

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- City and county officials said Thursday that resources to recover from Wednesday's windstorm are being unnecessarily strained by misinformation about who's responsible for fallen trees and related damage. KRDO Officials emphasized that homeowners and other private property owners are responsible for cleaning up and removing their own tree and yard The post Colorado Springs, El Paso County seek to address confusion about tree damage responsibility appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

