Kansas State vs. LSU Texas Bowl Odds, Plays and Insights

The Texas Bowl will see the Kansas State Wildcats battle the LSU Tigers.

Odds for Kansas State vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Kansas State and its opponents have gone over the current 47-point total in seven of 12 games (58.3%) this season.

LSU's games have gone over 47 points in seven of 11 chances this season.

Tuesday's over/under is 6.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 0.6 fewer than the 47 total in this contest.

The Wildcats and their opponents have scored an average of 53 points per game in 2021, six more than Tuesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 60.9 points, 13.9 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Kansas State is 6-5-1 this year.

This season, the Wildcats have an ATS record of 4-2-1 in their seven games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Kansas State's games this year have hit the over on five of 12 set point totals (41.7%).

This year, the Wildcats rack up just one more point per game (26.3) than the Tigers give up (25.3).

When Kansas State puts up more than 25.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats collect just 16.9 fewer yards per game (355.3), than the Tigers give up per outing (372.2).

When Kansas State piles up over 372.2 yards, the team is 4-1-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over one more time (14 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU is 5-5-1 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have been underdogs by 1 point or more six times this year and are 3-2-1 ATS in those matchups.

LSU has hit the over in 36.4% of its opportunities this year (four times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Tigers rack up six more points per game (27.1) than the Wildcats give up (21.1).

LSU is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team puts up more than 21.1 points.

The Tigers rack up 373.7 yards per game, 25.7 more yards than the 348 the Wildcats give up.

In games that LSU picks up more than 348 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Tigers have 13 turnovers, two fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).

Season Stats