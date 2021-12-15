ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Prep Basketball Highlights for Dec. 14, 2021

By Matt McClain
 4 days ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — In girls basketball Tuesday night, Notre Dame, Morton and Metamora were winners.

Notre Dame knocked off the No. 1 team in the Class 3A polls, Peoria High, 44-43 in double overtime. Mya Wardle scored 20 points for the Irish in the victory, including a three-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime.

Morton beat Washington 43-42 thanks to a late, go-ahead three pointer from Potters guard Tatym Lamprecht. Metamora knocked off defending Mid-Illini Conference champion Dunlap 51-32 behind 17 points from Kayla Pacha.

In boys hoops, Peoria High, Metamora and Knoxville are among the winners. Enjoy the highlights!

