Prep Basketball Highlights for Dec. 14, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — In girls basketball Tuesday night, Notre Dame, Morton and Metamora were winners.

Notre Dame knocked off the No. 1 team in the Class 3A polls, Peoria High, 44-43 in double overtime. Mya Wardle scored 20 points for the Irish in the victory, including a three-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime.

Morton beat Washington 43-42 thanks to a late, go-ahead three pointer from Potters guard Tatym Lamprecht. Metamora knocked off defending Mid-Illini Conference champion Dunlap 51-32 behind 17 points from Kayla Pacha.

In boys hoops, Peoria High, Metamora and Knoxville are among the winners. Enjoy the highlights!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.