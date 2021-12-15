ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outlaw sparks Pacific to 80-71 OT win over UC Santa Barbara

The Associated Press
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Greg Outlaw sank a 3-pointer to ignite a big run in overtime and Pacific turned back UC Santa Barbara 80-71 on Tuesday night.

Outlaw’s 3 sparked a 10-1 run in the extra period for the Tigers (5-6). Outlaw and Alphonso Anderson both finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Nick Blake added 14 points and five assists. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse came off the bench to score 14.

Ajare Sanni paced the Gauchos (5-4) with 18 points. Josh Pierre-Louis had 14 points. Amadou Sow totaled 11 points and nine rebounds, while Miles Norris scored 11.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Hill

New York state sets coronavirus record for second straight day

New York reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the second consecutive day the Empire State set a record for daily infections. New York reported 21,908 coronavirus cases, which is the highest number the state has recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data collected by The Washington Post.
