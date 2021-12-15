College Looks Like a Fifth Year of High School!

When you think of Florida, many amazing artists come to mind. One of them is “Tha Vicious” out of Broward County. This South Florida resident has gained many accolades and co-signs from top industry artists, such as, The Game, Sauce Walka, Soulja Boy, Styles P and Dogg Pound member Daz Dillinger. Tha Vicious has worked with DJ Epps in showcases and YFN Lucci on mixtapes. Tha Vicious has recently released an album called, “A Most Vicious Year 2”, with features from Mike Smiff, Kn$wledge and Ronny Primo the Genius. The reception has been positive. His lead single, “Going Off”, has gained praise from none other than DJ Scream. The momentum for Tha Vicious has continued and he has devised a new album for 2022, including features from DKE Author, Ocho Sneak, OG Kurb, Zayman and Trapland Pat. His work ethic is unmatched and his tracks include innovative lyrics that make him a force to be reckoned with. 2022 is looking like a year of greatness for Broward County Artist, Tha Vicious.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO