Is The Smart Money Buying Or Selling This Dip?

Pinterest's share price is down more than 50% from its highs set earlier this year due to concerns around slowing user growth amid reopenings. Pinterest and other social media stocks have been under a considerable amount of selling pressure over the last two months compared to the S&P 500 (and in part of a wider, broad-based market sell-off last week). However, concerns around Pinterest's slowing user growth have become considerably overblown, and I believe the next couple of quarters present an opportunity for long-term-minded investors to start building a position. In the coming years, Pinterest should continue to monetize its massive and loyal user base as traffic migrates to its new tools and features such as Idea Pins and Watch tab.
