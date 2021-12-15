ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Atlanta-Based Groups Are Sending Help To Kentucky In The Wake Of Devastating Tornadoes

By CW69 News At 10
CBS Atlanta
 4 days ago

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — Several local organizations are sending volunteers and supplies to Kentucky to help with disaster relief efforts. Among them are the Red Cross of Georgia and CARE, an international humanitarian aid organization based in Atlanta. They’re hoping to provide a ray of hope for those affected by the recent devastating tornadoes.

Red Cross of Georgia Volunteer Ann Burkly headed to Kentucky on Monday afternoon, where the death toll was expected to reach 100.

“My heart just went out to them. You immediately want to help. You just think, ‘Wow.’ “I’m just proud to be part of the team, but really, the Red Cross team is Americans helping Americans,” she said.

Burkly has volunteered for more than four years, helping with disaster relief efforts around the country.

“I’m doing spiritual care on this, which is really more helping the person be comforted and find their resiliency,” she said, regarding her Kentucky mission. “We’re gonna help them be comforted and realize they can get through it.”

The Red Cross opened eight emergency shelters in Kentucky on Saturday, December 11, 2021, assisting about 190 people following the tornadoes.

“We also have shelters in Tennessee that are open and in place,” said American Red Cross of Georgia Regional Communications Manager Ruby Ramirez. “We’re really saddened by the happenings that have devastated these communities across several states.”

The Atlanta-based international relief organization CARE has also sprung into action. They provide disaster relief in over a hundred countries.

“We’re an international aid organization, and we just started our U.S. work in 2020, and between COVID and tornadoes and California wildfires, we’ve really been put to the test,” said CARE Senior Press Officer Rachel Kent. CARE works with on-the-ground partners to provide supplies and cash assistance. “We actually have a program already in Louisville, Kentucky where we do the care package relief program, providing food and resources to those in need.”

Organizers say they’re willing to go the extra mile to restore hope in devastated communities. The Red Cross says it’s in dire need of blood, due to a major shortage. For information on donating blood or making monetary donations, click here . You can designate how you want the funds spent. For information on donating to CARE’s Emergency Response effort, click here .

