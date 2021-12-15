GALLERY: Central Lafourche vs. Hahnville - Varsity basketball

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple and Drexel men’s basketball game on Saturday has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues within the Dragons’ program. The game was originally scheduled to tip-off at 2 p.m. at the Liacouras Center. The Temple-Drexel men’s basketball game for today (Dec. 18) at 2 pm at The Liacouras Center has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocol issues within the Drexel program. The schools will look to reschedule the game at a later date. https://t.co/j9wTnbjCVw — Temple Men's Basketball (@TUMBBHoops) December 18, 2021 The two teams will look to reschedule the game at a later date. Temple is currently 6-5 on the season after losing to the University of Central Florida on Wednesday, while Drexel is 5-5.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO