Council Presentation Ceremony

scotteblog.com

The Community Foundation of Howard County presented the Casey and Pebble Willis Making a Difference Award to OhanaHC and the Leadership Council Award to Matthew Plantz

Community Foundation of Howard County presents two awards. The Community Foundation of Howard County, which raises, manages and distributes funds to support Howard County nonprofits, presented the Casey and Pebble Willis Making a Difference Award to OhanaHC and the Leadership Council Award to Matthew Plantz. The awards were presented at the foundation’s annual dinner and celebration of philanthropy held virtually Dec. 2.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
KWQC

New plans to ‘Rebuild Downtown’ presented to Rock Island City Council

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Downtown Rock Island leaders presented a $7 million plan to revitalize the area at a city council work session Monday night. Director of Downtown Rock island, Jack Cullen, in collaboration with Streamline Architects, came together and made plans to transform downtown into a better place for businesses and citizens alike.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
News Break
CBS New York

Sources: Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Considering Nixing Swearing-In Ceremony In Brooklyn Due To Spike In COVID-19 Cases

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 has learned Mayor-elect Eric Adams is considering canceling his swearing-in ceremony due to concerns over rising COVID-19 cases. The ceremony is scheduled to take place on Jan. 1 at Brooklyn’s Kings Theatre, which holds 3,000 seats, instead of the traditional City Hall. But sources said that may not happen. There has been no official word yet from the mayor-elect. Sources also told CBS2 a private midnight swearing-in ceremony would still take place.
BROOKLYN, NY
d1softballnews.com

United States, the viral storm is coming. Omicron peak after the holidays: “It will be a winter of sickness and death”

“For the unvaccinated, it will be a winter of disease and death. The only protection is the dose ». Word of US President Joe Biden, who speaks thus to the nation as the country prepares to withstand the onslaught of the Omicron variant, found in at least 30 states. Yes, because in the meantime the confirmation has arrived: in the coming weeks the Omicron variant of the Coronavirus will become dominant, predicts the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron is “growing rapidly,” says the director Rochelle Walensky, and could become “the dominant stock in the United States in the coming weeks. We have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have vaccines, ”Walensky added during a meeting at the White House. “We have boosters”, but “masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission” are also “vital”.
rowan.edu

NJ Arts Council grants recognize achievements of Rowan performing & visual arts presenters

When the New Jersey State Council on the Arts (NJSCA) awarded over $35 million in grants to more than 700 arts organizations and artists in the state for public programming initiatives earlier this year, Rowan University’s College of Performing Arts (CPA) and Art Gallery were not only among the recipients, but saw increases from previous years and extensions to existing multi-year grants.
GLASSBORO, NJ
austincountynewsonline.com

Austin County Emergency Director Gives Presentation To Sealy City Council on County Preparedness [VIDEO]

The new Emergency Director for Austin County, R.C. Mercer, gave a presentation to the Sealy City Council Tuesday night at the council meeting. Mr. Mercer explained the level of response of the county and how emergencies that affect the county will be handled. In addition, communications between not only the county as well as the public were covered which is primarily handled through the mass notification system Regroup (you can sign up for these notifications by registering for regroup via the counties home page). The entire presentation can be viewed below. Mr. Mercer’s presentation begins at the 00:11:27 to 00:38:00 of the video.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
martincitytelegraph.com

Grandview Library Rededication Ceremony

On Thursday, December 16, at 9:00 a.m., Mid-Continent Public Library will host a rededication ceremony at its Grandview Branch in a belated celebration of the renovations made in late 2020 and early 2021. The branch reopened in March 2021, but the celebration was delayed due to the pandemic. Attendees will hear from Library leaders and local officials followed by a “book opening” ceremony and refreshments. Throughout the weekend, branch visitors will receive $10 fine forgiveness tokens and can sign up to participate in a mobile scavenger hunt exploring the new features of the building.
GRANDVIEW, MO
Bemidji Pioneer

Truth in Taxation presentation scheduled for Bemidji City Council meeting

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji residents will have an opportunity to learn the ins and outs of the city’s tax levy for 2022 Monday. During the Bemidji City Council's first meeting in December, the annual Truth in Taxation session will take place. During the Truth in Taxation period, Bemidji Finance Director Ron Eischens reviews both next year’s tax levy and budget changes.
BEMIDJI, MN

