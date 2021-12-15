Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board Meeting

REVISED: 12/8/21 at 11:30 am. RECEIVED: 12/6/21 at 11:08 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Zoning Bylaws (postponed by Councilor Dumont under Charter Section 2.10(c) from 12/06/2021 Town Council meeting): Official Zoning Map – Map 14A, Parcel 33 Rezoning, North Prospect Street: Amendments to Article 2, Zoning Districts and Article 3, Use Regulations: Council Discussion, Motion and Vote; Amendments to Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.325, Mixed-Use Buildings and Article 12, Definitions: Council Discussion, Motion and Vote. Public Forum on Town Manager’s Reorganization Plan: Community Responders for Equity, Safety, and Service (CRESS) – Charter Sec. 6.1: more than one half of the meeting time on the agenda will be devoted to public comment. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.

