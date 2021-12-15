Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) Board Meeting
Council Meeting Immediately following CRA Board Meeting. To receive a callback, provide your phone number when you join the event, or call the number below and enter the access code. United States Toll: +1-408-418-9388 & Access code: 2348 919 8835. The City...
The meeting of the Zoning Hearing Board scheduled for Wednesday, December 15, 2021, has been cancelled. At the request of the applicant, the application filed by Oakdale Properties, LP, requesting a variance from the minimum lot area with sewer requirement on property located at One Prion Drive & Whittengale Road in the R-2 Suburban Residential Zoning District (Allegheny County Parcel ID Nos. 586-L-1 and 493-N-2) will be considered by the Zoning Hearing Board at the meeting scheduled for Thursday, January 27, 2022.
SEBRING — The updated draft design for the CRA’s Waterfront Redevelopment Project will be presented and discussed at a joint meeting of the Community Redevelopment Agency and City Council at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Jack Stoup Civic Center. After the opening remarks by CRA Board Chair David...
Coldwater Development Assistant Audrey Tappenden has 10 pages of notes after a day and a half of Zoom meetings with 10 local “stakeholder groups” to assess community involvement in improving downtown Coldwater. Nearly 40 participants were involved.
It was the first step after selection last month by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation for the city to take part in the Select Level of the Michigan Main Street Program.
Lorain County Community Action Agency will host its annual meeting with the community at 6 p.m., Dec. 15. This meeting of the Board of Directors typically is open to the public. However, it will take place virtually this year, according to a news release. Community members who would like to join are asked to contact CJ Faulk at cfaulk@lccaa.net for login information.
Urban Development + Partners agrees to eight units of workforce housing for the mixed-use project. Acting as the Lake Oswego Redevelopment Agency, the City Council unanimously approved the sale of the 46,000-square-foot North Anchor property to Urban Development + Partners for just under $5 million during a public hearing Tuesday, Dec. 7.
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved $5 million in funding for the delayed redevelopment of downtown Herndon. The approval — which was requested by the town — brings the county’s contribution to $6.1 million of the $101 million public-private partnership between the town and developer Comstock.
BEDFORD – The Bedford Redevelopment Commission, Bedford City Council, and Bedford Board of Public Works and Safety will meet in Executive Session on Monday, December 13, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the City Concourse located at 1402 H Street. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the purchase...
REVISED: 12/8/21 at 11:30 am. RECEIVED: 12/6/21 at 11:08 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Zoning Bylaws (postponed by Councilor Dumont under Charter Section 2.10(c) from 12/06/2021 Town Council meeting): Official Zoning Map – Map 14A, Parcel 33 Rezoning, North Prospect Street: Amendments to Article 2, Zoning Districts and Article 3, Use Regulations: Council Discussion, Motion and Vote; Amendments to Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.325, Mixed-Use Buildings and Article 12, Definitions: Council Discussion, Motion and Vote. Public Forum on Town Manager’s Reorganization Plan: Community Responders for Equity, Safety, and Service (CRESS) – Charter Sec. 6.1: more than one half of the meeting time on the agenda will be devoted to public comment. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
The City of Buffalo will host an open house meeting today (Tuesday) to get input from residents on their thoughts on the direction that the city should take regarding future growth and development. Housing, transportation, land use and growth-management policies are among the topics that residents are welcome to share...
The City of Batesville Redevelopment Commission meeting originally scheduled for December 22 at 6:30 pm has been rescheduled for December 16 at 6:30 pm. The meeting will be held in Council Chambers at the Memorial Building.
A. Kansas Basketball Academy Foundation Agreement: Action Item. D. 2022 KRPA State Conference Meeting Dates: Information Item. E. Executive Session: Non Elected Personnel-Administrative Evaluation: Action Item. IX. Other Business:. X. Commissioners Time and Questions. XI. Adjournment.
The legacy of the late Garland King remains an integral part of local events. Shelbyville-Bedford Partnership, an economic development agency created by Bedford County Government and the City of Shelbyville, held its annual meeting Monday night at the still under-construction Garland King Museum. King’s collection of antique cars and other...
CHEBOYGAN — At the Cheboygan City Council meeting on Dec. 14, council voted to vacate a portion of an alleyway known as Antoine Street, at the request of car dealership owner Tom Bishop.
The council had discussed this matter at a public hearing two months prior, but there was an overwhelming opposition from...
There are a pair of meetings on the Manitowoc County calendar today. First up is the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which will gather via Zoom at 12:15 PM. The only item on their agenda is to receive a report regarding the Drug Court. Then at 7:00 PM, the Board of...
This is the first episode of our Jacksonville City Council Minute, a series that will provide a recap of what happened in the Jacksonville, Texas City Council meeting each month! You can sign up to receive alerts on our website. They will notify you when a new recap is posted along with other major city news.
It’s been more than a year since a group of five entrepreneurs, tradespeople and educators submitted their plans for a career and technical education-focused charter high school, called Samoa Beach Academy, to the Northern Humboldt Union High School District. Hoping for a green light to open their new school...
Last week, the Botetourt County School Board met at Read Mountain Middle School in Cloverdale for the monthly meeting. The board recognized BCPS Employee of the Month for November Heather Tolley of Buchanan Elementary School. Tolley is an instructional aide. The December meeting served as the last for Buchanan board...
The Albany Community Police Review Board met virtually Thursday evening, continuing its effort to set policy and begin its work to close the rift between police and community. Following a local law passed by the Common Council and signed by Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan earlier this year, a ballot measure approved by voters on Election Day gave the nine-member board expanded authority, including the ability to conduct its own independent investigations into complaints filed against police officers.
A new redevelopment plan for the Marist High School property would permit developers to build up to 14 stories of new housing, six stories for a self-storage facility or office or a handful of other types of new buildings. South Cove Commons developer Alessi Organization is believed to be the...
