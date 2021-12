The Final Chapter of the Historical Society of Easton’s Easton in the Service series. In 1943, lyricist Kim Gannon and composer Walter Kent took a poem written by song writer Buck Ram and turned it into one of the most popular Christmas songs ever recorded. In October of that year, Bing Crosby recorded the melancholy words using his signature style to spark the hope and desire that America’s soldiers serving in WWII would soon be returning home. I’ll be Home for Christmas quickly shot up the charts of Billboard Magazine, soon reaching number three and staying on the charts for eleven straight weeks. It became the most requested tune at USO holiday shows that year. Unfortunately, the final five-word line of the song proved to be all too true – “If only in my dreams.”

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO