The Hankinson boys basketball team played in their third game of the season on Friday, Dec. 17, in a 59-46 win over Richland High School. The game started neck-and-neck as by the end of the first quarter, the teams were tied 15-15. The second quarter saw Hankinson take a three-point lead scoring 13 points in the quarter to Richland’s 10, putting the score at 28-25 for Hankinson at halftime.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 5 HOURS AGO