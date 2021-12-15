Business alliance aims to help veterans

Condit

WAKE FOREST — A new business alliance in Wake Forest aims to support veterans as they navigate the stresses of owning a business.

“Veterans are known not to ask for help. That’s why we put this in place,” said Trina Condit, an Air Force veteran. “Every business needs support from the community; veterans don’t normally ask for it.”

Condit came up with the idea for the Veterans Business Alliance along with Ann Welton, president of the Wake Forest Area Chamber of Commerce. Welton is always open to new ideas to support the business community, according to Condit. When she heard of Condit’s idea, Welton told her to run with it and that the chamber would support the fledgling group however it could.

Condit is an entrepreneur who’s been actively involved in several veterans groups for years, she said. When she realized she could combine those two areas to help other veterans, it was a “no-brainer.”

“Veterans like to stick together and seek out other veterans because we understand what other veterans have been through,” Condit said. “In the military, you’re taught to be independent. You’re taught to do for yourself and get it done. The last resort is help.

“It doesn’t have to be.”

Through the Veterans Business Alliance, people can plug into a network of resources and support. Sharing resources makes it easier for individual businesses because they don’t have to reinvent the wheel, Condit said. They can plug into what’s already there, even if they didn’t know about it before.

“We have a lot of resources. There’s a lot the chamber can do,” Condit said. “You do not have to be a member of the chamber to participate or ask for help. You can just come and have fun and network.”

The alliance officially started in October. It has a core group of about five people who show up to meetings. Condit hopes to grow the group but said she wants to do so strategically.

“I don’t see it as any sort of (goal) number,” she said. “I just see it as a good sort of veteran network in the business community.”

While veterans aren’t likely to ask for help, they’re always ready to pitch in and help others, Condit said. That camaraderie is part of why she wanted to create the alliance.

“Tough times create tough people, but there’s always somebody there for you when you’re in the military,” she said. “When you get out, that’s the hardest part.”

The Veterans Business Alliance meets the second Wednesday of each month. To join, call the chamber at 919-556-1519 or visit www.wakeforestchamber.org/veterans-business-alliance.