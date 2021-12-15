ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Far too little voter fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds

By Christina A. Cassidy, The Associated Press
WKBN
WKBN
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PZOlZ_0dN9aCiR00

ATLANTA (AP) — A review by The Associated Press in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 cases of potential voter fraud, a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election.

Democrat Joe Biden won Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and their 79 Electoral College votes by a combined 311,257 votes out of 25.5 million ballots cast for president.

The disputed ballots represent just 0.15% of Biden’s victory margin in those states.

Trump, a Republican, has continued to insist that the election was fraudulent by citing a wide range of complaints.

The AP review also showed no collusion intended to rig the voting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Georgia Elections
Atlanta, GA
Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WKBN

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of US COVID-19 cases

“All of us have a date with omicron,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “If you’re going to interact with society, if you’re going to have any type of life, omicron will be something you encounter, and the best way you can encounter this is to be fully vaccinated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Ap#The Associated Press#Democrat#Electoral College#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WKBN

COVID-19 in Ohio Monday update: More than 8,000 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Monday, Dec. 20, a total of 1,855,222 (+8,082) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 92,718 (+199) hospitalizations and 11,398 (+15) admissions into the ICU. An additional 3,734 people have begun the vaccination process […]
OHIO STATE
WKBN

WKBN

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy