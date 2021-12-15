Lakers: Two More Lakers To Miss Mavericks Game After Testing Positive For COVID-19

The Los Angeles Lakers began the day with zero COVID-19-related absences, with the novel coronavirus adversely ravaging the availability of players across several other NBA clubs, including the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks.

LA's luck in that department, however, appears to have run out.

First, the Lakers canceled their scheduled team practice today after starting wing Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Horton-Tucker ultimately did not travel to Dallas ahead of LA's scheduled show-down against the Mavericks tomorrow night.

News broke this evening that THT would not be the only coronavirus-related absence on the roster. Reserve shooting guard Malik Monk and center Dwight Howard are now also unavailable tomorrow evening as a result of entering the NBA's coronavirus protocols.

What's worse, though Howard also did not travel with the club to Dallas, apparently Monk did. Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that Monk flew with the Lakers before ultimately testing positive for the coronavirus. The Lakers are determining a means of conveyance to send Monk back to Los Angeles.

These losses mark a significant blow to the Lakers' already-depleted depth. Alongside this trio, veteran offseason signees Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn remain unavailable with their respective injuries. The status of All-Star big man Anthony Davis continues to be up-in-the-air as he struggles with a sore left knee.

Horton-Tucker and Howard were starters for LA's latest contest, a resounding 106-94 Staples Center win Sunday over the 5-23 Orlando Magic. Granted, Howard started in lieu of Anthony Davis on Sunday.

In the absence of Howard and Monk, the Lakers will most likely give DeAndre Jordan more minutes against a large Mavericks front line, and increase the run of its perimeter corps of Avery Bradley, Carmelo Anthony, Austin Reaves, and Wayne Ellington. Heck, maybe head coach Frank Vogel will even dust off Kent Bazemore for some spot minutes.

Here's hoping that the coronavirus-related absences stop with THT, Dwight and Monk.