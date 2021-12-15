ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers' Dwight Howard, Malik Monk Latest to Enter Health And Safety Protocols

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

Forward Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Tuesday.

Two more members of the Lakers rotation, guard Malik Monk and center Dwight Howard, have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced.

Earlier that day, the team canceled practice after Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19. Per ESPN , team members were required to take a rapid test and a PCR test before they could head to the airport, but had to test negative.

Players who test positive can clear COVID-19 protocols with two negative PCR tests within 24 hours, like LeBron James recently did . Otherwise, players must spend 10 days in isolation away from the team without conducting physical activity. After the isolation period, players must then go through cardiac screening and reconditioning.

The news comes after Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden joined six other Nets players entered protocols. Brooklyn was left with just eight players against the Raptors on Tuesday evening, who it beat 131–129 in overtime. Meanwhile, Bucks guards Wes Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo have also reportedly entered health and safety protocols.

The league has already postponed two Bulls games this week after 10 players entered health and safety protocols, marking them as the first game postponements of the season. The NBA mandates a minimum of eight players be on a roster for each team.

Charlotte faced a possible outbreak 10 days ago when LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Ish Smith was later placed in and is still out, per Hornets PR .

Anthony Davis MRI reveal is bad news for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will miss at least four weeks. Davis got injured on Friday night as the Lakers lost 110-92 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. On the season, Davis is averaging 23.3 points per game and 9.9 rebounds.
Lakers sign 2 players to bolster depth around LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two players from the NBA G League on Monday morning as seven current players remain in the league’s health and safety protocols. First, the Lakers signed 6’5″ forward Jemerrio Jones, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Jones has played 11 games for the Wisconsin Herd (the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate) this season, averaging 6.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game. He’s shot 52.5 percent from the field, though he’s not a three-point shooting threat.
This Lakers-Pistons Trade Sends Jerami Grant To L.A.

With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and many other high-level, experienced players on their roster entering the year, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be one of the best teams in the league this NBA season, but they have looked terrible to this point. The Lakers...
Chicago Tribune

DeMar DeRozan delivers the knockout blow for the Chicago Bulls in his return from a COVID-19 absence: ‘It’s an honor to be trusted in those moments’

DeMar DeRozan isn’t a fighter, but he landed another knockout blow with a 19-point performance in the fourth quarter of the Chicago Bulls’ 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. DeRozan loves boxing. He says watching the sport teaches him patience. There’s a caginess acquired in the final rounds of a match — the championship rounds. Winning a fight isn’t about who hits hardest, DeRozan says. ...
