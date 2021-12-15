Lakers' Dwight Howard, Malik Monk Latest to Enter Health And Safety Protocols

Forward Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Tuesday.

Two more members of the Lakers rotation, guard Malik Monk and center Dwight Howard, have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, the team announced.

Earlier that day, the team canceled practice after Talen Horton-Tucker tested positive for COVID-19. Per ESPN , team members were required to take a rapid test and a PCR test before they could head to the airport, but had to test negative.

Players who test positive can clear COVID-19 protocols with two negative PCR tests within 24 hours, like LeBron James recently did . Otherwise, players must spend 10 days in isolation away from the team without conducting physical activity. After the isolation period, players must then go through cardiac screening and reconditioning.

The news comes after Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden joined six other Nets players entered protocols. Brooklyn was left with just eight players against the Raptors on Tuesday evening, who it beat 131–129 in overtime. Meanwhile, Bucks guards Wes Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo have also reportedly entered health and safety protocols.

The league has already postponed two Bulls games this week after 10 players entered health and safety protocols, marking them as the first game postponements of the season. The NBA mandates a minimum of eight players be on a roster for each team.

Charlotte faced a possible outbreak 10 days ago when LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. Ish Smith was later placed in and is still out, per Hornets PR .

