ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Dollar stands firm as investors eye major Fed policy meeting

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar held its recent gains in Asian trading on Wednesday as investors looked towards a key Federal Reserve policy meeting to see if it would reinforce growing market expectations for earlier and additional rate rises next year. The dollar index which measures the...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

U.S. Economy Loses Two Key Pillars of Support for 2022

Hello. Today we look at the fate of President Joe Biden’s spending package after the objection of a key Democrat, Turkey’s falling lira and The Onion’s guide to inflation. The derailing of President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan means the U.S. economy enters 2022 facing yet...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Australian Dollar#U S Currency#European Central Bank#Bank Australia#Reuters#Asian#Omicron#Cba#Fomc#The Bank Of England#Fedwwatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
The Independent

Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates

The beleaguered Turkish currency reached another record low against the U.S. dollar Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood firm on his policy to lower interest rates despite rising consumer prices and slammed business groups that called for a change of course.The lira tumbled to an all-time low of 17.70 against the dollar — more than 7% weaker from Friday’s close. The Turkish currency has depreciated by more than 55% against the dollar since the start of the year. Even though official figures show that annual inflation has accelerated to 21%, the Central Bank has cut a...
BUSINESS
AFP

Omicron panic pummels equities, oil

Global equity and oil markets slumped Monday on investor panic over the impact of worldwide measures to contain the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, dealers said. Asia tanked due to concerns over a fresh global surge in coronavirus infections, sparking a fierce renewed selloff in Europe, while Wall Street indices also closed lower. Oil tumbled as traders fretted over how the latest Covid-19 strain might hit the world's appetite for energy, which has already suffered a heavy blow since the pandemic erupted early last year. In New York, sentiment was jarred by a crucial moderate Democratic senator's announcement that he would not support President Joe Biden's social spending bill, imperiling the measure that some analysts view as a positive for US growth.
INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Dollar weakens as Treasury yields slip; Omicron worries linger

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged lower on Monday as traders sent midterm U.S. Treasury yields lower following a blow to prospects for approval of Democratic climate and social spending legislation in Washington and on concerns about the continued spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. The U.S. Dollar Currency Index...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

With Biden spending plan blocked, economists lower 2022 growth forecasts

(Reuters) – Some economists expect the U.S. economy to grow more slowly next year after a key Democratic lawmaker dealt a seemingly fatal blow to President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion spending plan, further clouding an outlook that was facing heightened risk from the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Goldman Sachs lowered its GDP growth forecast for 2022 as did Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody’s Analytics, after U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Sunday he could not support Biden’s ambitious “Build Back Better” proposal, which would expand the social safety net and tackle climate change.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Asian stocks firm after Wall Street rout, but Omicron risks loom

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, shrugging off a bruising Wall Street session, as Chinese markets cheered Beijing’s move to help troubled property firms, although surging cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant remain a worry for investors. U.S. stock indexes retreated more than 1% as positive COVID-19...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

71K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy