Basketball

Bowen, Tass propel Saint Mary's past Stanislaus State 76-39

perutribune.com
 4 days ago

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Bowen and Matthias Tass finished...

www.perutribune.com

CBS Sports

San Diego State vs. Saint Mary's odds, line: 2021 college basketball picks, Dec. 17 prediction from model

The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Saint Mary's Gaels at 10 p.m. ET Friday in the 2021 Cheez-It Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix. Saint Mary's is 10-2 overall and 2-1 in neutral site games, while the Aztecs are 6-3 and 1-1 at neutral sites. The teams played nearly a year ago to the day, and the Aztecs won decisively, 74-49, led by Nathan Mensah's 18 points and 13 rebounds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

3 Keys to an SDSU victory over Saint Mary’s

San Diego State has not played a game since Tuesday, December 8th, and that was by design. SDSU’s academic calendar dictates December 10th through December 16th as Fall 2021 finals week. Brian Dutcher’s student-athletes hunker down to study while also resting their bodies for nine days. Some on the team finished their last final on Thursday morning before the team catches a flight to Phoenix in the afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
abc17news.com

Reeves leads Providence to 57-53 win over No. 20 UConn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A.J. Reeves scored 16 points as Providence went on the road and beat No. 20 UConn 57-53 in the Big East opener for both teams. Ed Croswell had 11 points and Nate Watson added 10 for the Friars (11-1), who led by as many as 16 points in the second half but had to hold on at the end. R.J. Cole had 16 points and Tyrese Martin returned from a wrist injury to score 15 for UConn (9-3), which played its fourth straight game without leading scorer Adama Sanogo. The 6-foot-9 post player remains sidelined with an abdominal strain.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mountathletics.com

Balanced Effort Leads Mount St. Mary's Past Morgan State, 74-60

Emmitsburg, Md. (December 18, 2021)--A balanced effort paced Mount St. Mary's in a 74-60 win over visiting Morgan State in a non-conference matchup at Knott Arena on Saturday afternoon. Jalen Benjamin posted a game-high 17 points while Mezie Offurum, Jaylin Gibson and Nana Opoku also reached double figures in the victory. The Mount improves to 4-8 on the season with the win.
EMMITSBURG, MD
KESQ

Brown carries Murray State past Chattanooga 87-76

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Tevin Brown had a career-high 33 points to lift Murray State to an 87-76 win over Chattanooga — giving the Racers their seventh straight victory.nJustice Hill had 18 points for Murray State (10-1). Malachi Smith had a career-high 36 points for the Mocs (9-3). He added six rebounds.
MURRAY, KY
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois basketball shuffles starting lineup vs. St. Francis

Illinois basketball is making an adjustment to its starting lineup for Saturday’s game vs. St. Francis (PA). For the game, head coach Brad Underwood is rolling with Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Alfonso Plummer, Jacob Grandison, and Kofi Cockburn. Andre Curbelo remains sidelined while Grandison draws his first start since Nov. 22 vs. Cincinnati.
ILLINOIS STATE
perutribune.com

Grizzlies come back from 15 down, thump Kings 124-105

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 24 points and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from another double-digit deficit to win, beating the Sacramento Kings 124-105 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks had 23 points and six rebounds, and Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points to help the Grizzlies to their...
NBA
Herald & Review

Watch now: Final exams completed, Illinois takes on Saint Francis

CHAMPAIGN — A week off from game competition has meant a productive stretch on the practice floor for the University of Illinois basketball team. Final exam week ended Friday for the Illini, who play their first game since a Dec. 11 loss to Arizona on Saturday in a noon nonconference game against Saint Francis (Pa.) at the State Farm Center.
ILLINOIS STATE
perutribune.com

Going for it: Bolts vow to stay aggressive on 4th downs

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley did not apologize because he isn't sorry. The Los Angeles Chargers' rookie head coach did not lament leaving a bunch of probable points on the field Thursday night because he didn't regret it.
NFL

