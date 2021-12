One of the traditional Advent passages is the scripture from Isaiah 1: “Then a shoot will spring up from the stump of Jesse, and a Branch from his roots will bear fruit.”. There is always focus on this line as being a sign that the lineage of David carries forth all the way down to Jesus and that Jesus is the new life that will spring forth from this ancestral line. This is all true, and it is certainly an important aspect of the Christian tradition. But what if we looked at this passage and this one line, a little bit differently? What if, instead of focusing instantly on the new life to come, we took a while instead to analyze the stump?

