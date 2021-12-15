ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zendaya says Tom Holland is her favourite Spider-Man

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Zendaya has revealed that Tom Holland is her favourite Spider-Man.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live , the 25-year-old actor was joined by her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon and Holland.

All the actors were asked questions by children. Brent, 11, pointed towards Zendaya and asked: “Who the best Spider-Man is in your opinion? Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland, or Andrew Garfield, tell me what you think.”

Zendaya burst into laughter before responding: “I love the confidence. Yo, Zendaya, so let me tell ya...”

“Listen, I’m not going to get in trouble. I’m not going to pick a favourite, but...” the Dune actor replied, before motioning towards her boyfriend Holland.

Holland and Zendaya appeared together in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home , and are set to return in the forthcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home .

Earlier this week, Holland and Zendaya opened up about what they wished they’d done differently while making Marvel’s Spider-Man films.

“Something that I really appreciated about being on this movie that I didn’t on other movies was I spent so much more time on set, even on the days when I wasn’t shooting,” Zendaya told Digital Spy . “I’ve always loved directing and Jon [Watts] is so cool, he’s totally fine with having me being around and watching. I wish I would have asked a little bit earlier to come watch and ask questions and learn.”

“I would have told myself, ‘Don’t be so shy, get in there, go ask, go sit and watch’ because I’m always too shy and just feel like an idiot: ‘I don’t want to be in the way, sorry’,” she added.

Holland, meanwhile, suggested that he “wouldn’t really change anything”, describing his work on the Spider-Man films (and elsewhere in Marvel’s Avengers and Captain America series) as “smooth sailing”.

However, he added: “There maybe would have been a few weekend shoots that I might have said no to, now that I know that you’re allowed to do that.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in cinemas today.

