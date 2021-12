A project aimed at countering misconceptions surrounding sexual harm at trial has been announced by the Law Commission The legal review body’s project will also assess how evidence is used in the prosecution of sexual offences.It comes after a review into how the criminal justice system handles rape cases found one in two victims who report being raped withdrew from the investigation.In June, the Government’s ‘rape review’ found that charges, prosecutions and convictions for rape have fallen over the last five years, despite the prevalence of sexual crimes remaining steady.This important review will look closely at how to improve the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO