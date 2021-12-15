ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Jelks Family Foundation Awards $25,000 Grant to Conservation Foundation

By Brittany Mattie
srqmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jelks Family Foundation recently awarded a $25,000 grant to Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast for conservation of priority land in Manatee County. The grant will be held in Conservation Foundation’s revolving Land Fund. Established in 2017, the Land Fund is used...

www.srqmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Go Blue Ridge

Watauga Education Foundation Awards Classroom Grants

The Watauga Education Foundation 2021 Classroom Grants have been announced. In November WEF Board Members surprised grant recipients in all nine of the Watauga district schools, but the official awards ceremony took place at the Board of Education Meeting on Monday, December 13. The WEF Allocations Committee awarded a total...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
hiltonheadsun.com

Foundation awards 19 grants to local teachers and schools

The Foundation for Educational Excellence awarded 13 Innovative Teacher Grants and 6 School Resource Grants in late November to teachers in 14 schools across Beaufort County. The grants, totaling more than $26,000, were awarded to teachers and schools for innovative learning opportunities and projects that go beyond the regular school district budget.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
nny360.com

The Shineman Foundation announces final grant awards of 2021

OSWEGO – Twelve not-for-profit organizations earned grant awards totaling $248,000 from the Richard S. Shineman Foundation at its November board meeting, the last of three 2021 grant rounds in this unprecedented year of the continued coronavirus pandemic. The funded projects reach a wide range of people in Oswego County. As with previous grant rounds, the projects represent a diverse cross-section of community organizations in health and human services, education, civic benefit and conservation.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Your Radio Place

Guernsey County Foundation awards grants to seven local projects

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Guernsey County Foundation (GCF) has announced its 2021 grant recipients, funding seven community projects this year. -American Red Cross East Central Ohio, $1,000 for the Home Fire Campaign. -Cambridge Area YMCA Family Center, $2,500 for the Cambridge YMCA Gymnastics Team equipment. -Cambridge City Schools, $8,000...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manatee County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
County
Manatee County, FL
greenvillejournal.com

The Barbara Stone Foundation awards over $30K in grants to Upstate nonprofits

The Barbara Stone Foundation, a nonprofit organization focused on supporting programs and initiatives for individuals with disabilities, awarded four grants totaling almost $32,000 to Upstate nonprofits. The grant recipients included:. Applied Theatre Center’s Spectrum Program. Mary Sunshine House. Greenville Area Parkinson Society. Lions Vision Services. The nonprofit is accepting...
CHARITIES
WSYX ABC6

Ingram White Castle Foundation awards $100,000 grant to LifeCare Alliance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ingram White Castle Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to LifeCare Alliance in recognition of the organization's outstanding, long-term work in the community. The Columbus nonprofit organization provides several services to help older adults and medically challenged individuals live independently in their own homes. LifeCare...
COLUMBUS, OH
sarasotanewsleader.com

Gulf Coast Community Foundation awards $62,500 grant to Conservation Foundation to help fund new position of nature interpreter and related program

Conservation Foundation’s goal is to help educate the public about the land it works to protect. The Gulf Coast Community Foundation, based in Venice, recently awarded a $62,500 grant to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast to help fund the creation of a new nature interpreter position and program, the Conservation Foundation has announced.
VENICE, FL
wgxa.tv

Community Foundation of Central Georgia awards $349K in grants to revitalize downtown

MACON, Ga. -- Another round of grants has been given out by the Community Foundation of Central Georgia(CFCG) that are set to spruce up downtown Macon. The recipients of the Downtown Challenge 2.0 grants are for organizations, businesses or individuals that have created projects to transform downtown into a family-friendly, inclusive, creative and greener space.
MACON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Gulf Coast#Charity#Conservation Foundation
Providence Business News

Champlin Foundation awards $13.2M in grants to 126 nonprofits

CRANSTON – The Champlin Foundation on Monday announced $13.2 million in grants for 126 local nonprofits for varied needs, including building renovations, facility expansions, vehicle purchases and equipment upgrades. The foundation in June also awarded $5.8 million to 77 local nonprofits. Champlin Executive Director Nina Stack said in a statement...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brookings Register

Larson Family Foundation grant to focus on library STEAM programming

BROOKINGS – The Larson Family Foundation has awarded the Friends of the Brookings Public Library organization a $49,000 grant to enhance science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) programming at the Brookings Public Library. The award will allow the Brookings Public Library to add a sound system to its...
BROOKINGS, SD
Coast News

Escondido Community Foundation to award grants to local organizations

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Community Foundation, an affiliate of the San Diego Foundation, is awarding grants to support organizations that provide workforce development resources needed for economic growth in Escondido. The foundation is committed to meeting emerging needs in Escondido by encouraging and increasing effective and responsible philanthropy in...
ESCONDIDO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Charities
Inside Nova

Community Foundation awards more grants to help resettle Afghan refugees

The Community Foundation for Northern Virginia announced Thursday it will award $60,000 to six local organizations helping resettle Afghan refugees in the region. This is the foundation’s second round of Afghan Relief and Resettlement Grants. The new grantees are FACETS, FAMIL – Potomac Rotary Charities, Herndon-Reston FISH Inc., Homes Not Borders Inc., Literacy Council of Northern Virginia and Western Fairfax Christian Ministries.
FAIRFAX, VA
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Initiative Foundation, SCSU Small Business Development Center awarded DEED grants

Two area organizations received state funding to assist small businesses and entrepreneurs. Small Business Partnership Grants were awarded to non-profits and public entities for them to help small businesses and entrepreneurs with business development and technical assistance, according to a press release from the Department of Employment and Economic Development. The Initiative Foundation in Little Falls...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bakersfield Californian

Google awards Dolores Huerta Foundation with $500K grant for education initiative

Google.org, Google’s philanthropic arm, has awarded the Dolores Huerta Foundation a $500,000 education-equity grant to expand a program aimed at empowering parents and students. The program, Vecinos Unidos, helps low-income and rural residents succeed in the education system through training and monthly community forums known as juntas generales. Established...
CHARITIES
WXIA 11 Alive

TEGNA Foundation and 11Alive award grants to 11 Atlanta-area nonprofits

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video in this story is from Giving Tuesday on November 30, 2021. Atlanta Mission is one of the 11 grant recipients this year. The TEGNA Foundation, a charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc., and 11Alive will award eleven area nonprofit organizations community grants. The grants address pressing needs including social justice and racial equity along with mental health, and aim to make a difference in communities in the Atlanta area.
ATLANTA, GA
doppleronline.ca

Muskoka Community Foundation awards $69,600 in grants as 2021 comes to an end

As 2021 comes to an end, the Muskoka Community Foundation has awarded $69,600 in grants to 14 organizations and seven grant recipients. Olympic Gold Medalist Dara Howell along with her family and supporters created Dara’s Fund to support female athletes in Muskoka. This year Dara’s Fund provided two grants: one to Rebecca Jeffrey of Bracebridge and one to Mya Marshall of Huntsville. Both of these young women show extreme dedication to their sport as well as mentoring and encouraging their fellow athletes. Dara’s Fund also awarded the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka a $1,000 grant to support girls who are participating in sport at the local level.
CHARITIES
michiganchronicle.com

DTE Foundation Awards Over $1M in ‘Holiday Help’ Grants to Boost Community

The DTE Energy Foundation announced on Thursday, December 17 that it has awarded more than $1 million in grants to 10 Michigan-based organizations focused on enriching people’s lives across the state, just in time for the holidays. Grant recipients include The Children’s Foundation, Community Foundation of St. Clair County, Feeding America West Michigan, Forgotten Harvest, Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, Habitat for Humanity of Michigan, Meals on Wheels, Oaks Village (Oaks of Righteousness), Pope Francis Center and United Community Housing Coalition. Organizations will use this support to repair homes, deliver meals and support communities at the grassroots level by directly serving residents’ most basic needs.
CHARITIES
spacecoastdaily.com

Brevard Schools Foundation Receives Grant from Balda Family Foundation to Fund Six 2-Year College Scholarships

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard Schools Foundation recently received a grant from the Balda Family Foundation that will fund six 2-year college scholarships for students in the Foundation’s Take Stock in Children program. “This generous gift from the Balda Family Foundation will help very deserving, income-eligible students fulfill...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy