Jelks Family Foundation Awards $25,000 Grant to Conservation Foundation

As 2021 comes to an end, the Muskoka Community Foundation has awarded $69,600 in grants to 14 organizations and seven grant recipients. Olympic Gold Medalist Dara Howell along with her family and supporters created Dara’s Fund to support female athletes in Muskoka. This year Dara’s Fund provided two grants: one to Rebecca Jeffrey of Bracebridge and one to Mya Marshall of Huntsville. Both of these young women show extreme dedication to their sport as well as mentoring and encouraging their fellow athletes. Dara’s Fund also awarded the Children’s Foundation of Muskoka a $1,000 grant to support girls who are participating in sport at the local level.

CHARITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO