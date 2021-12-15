Jelks Family Foundation Awards $25,000 Grant to Conservation Foundation

The DTE Energy Foundation announced on Thursday, December 17 that it has awarded more than $1 million in grants to 10 Michigan-based organizations focused on enriching people’s lives across the state, just in time for the holidays. Grant recipients include The Children’s Foundation, Community Foundation of St. Clair County, Feeding America West Michigan, Forgotten Harvest, Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan, Habitat for Humanity of Michigan, Meals on Wheels, Oaks Village (Oaks of Righteousness), Pope Francis Center and United Community Housing Coalition. Organizations will use this support to repair homes, deliver meals and support communities at the grassroots level by directly serving residents’ most basic needs.
