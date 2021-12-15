Tomcats earn key TVC-Hocking victory

GLOUSTER — Trimble coach Howie Caldwell said the Tomcats have a subtle reminder about what their goals are every time they leave the locker room.

Caldwell posted the final score from last season’s regional semifinal game — Hiland 57, Trimble 50 — as a reminder how last season ended.

“Every time that these guys come out on the floor and they leave the locker room, they’ve got to see that,” Caldwell said. “That’s our motivation for the year.”

The Tomcats return their entire lineup from last year’s squad that won a second consecutive Division IV district championship. Expectations are once again high in Glouster.

Trimble responded in its home opener on Tuesday, winning a key Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game against Waterford, 70-59.

The Wildcats (4-1, 1-1 TVC-Hocking) were dealt their first loss of the season as the Tomcats never trailed in the second half.

The Tomcats (3-0, 2-0 TVC-Hocking) will once again be paced by senior Blake Guffey, a four-year starter. He had another big night against Waterford, flirting with a triple-double.

Guffey had 22 points on 9 of 19 shooting, adding nine assists, seven rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.

“Blake’s an exceptional player,” Caldwell said. “He really is. You don’t start as a freshman and play as many games as he’s played and not have seen about everything that could be seen.”

Senior point guard Austin Wisor also returns, as he chipped in 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Tyler Weber, another multi-year starter as a senior, had 11 points and five rebounds.

The Tomcats have experience everywhere on the court.

“This is a veteran club,” Caldwell said. “Not only is Blake a four-year player, but the other ones practiced on the varsity too (as freshmen and sophomores).”

The only missing piece on Tuesday was senior forward Bryce Downs. He’s currently out with a hand injury, one that Caldwell said will keep him sidelined until at least after Christmas.

Sophomore Cole Wright started in Downs’ place, scoring seven points and grabbing six rebounds.

Caldwell is happy with Wright’s contributions, but said the Tomcats still miss Downs’ defensive ability.

“Bryce can defend all over the court,” Caldwell said. “He’s an athlete. Not saying that Cole’s not, but Cole’s a grinder inside. Tonight, we had matchup problems because we didn’t know who to put Cole on. With Bryce coming back on maybe the 27th (of December), we’ll be able to matchup and then we can put Cole and Clarence (Jones) in their normal position coming off the bench.”

The Wildcats, led by veteran coach Tom Simms, were a difficult challenge. The Tomcats led 23-12 after one quarter, but fell behind 30-27 after Holden Dailey’s 3-pointer with 2:11 left in the first half.

The Tomcats forced 15 Waterford turnovers in the first half, but the Wildcats shot 64.7 percent (11 of 17) from the field.

“One of the things that we made mention at halftime, I think they were shooting 50 percent from 2 and they were 5 of 6 from 3,” Caldwell said. “We didn’t close out the way that we should have closed out. We weren’t contesting the shooters.”

Trimble went ahead 35-32 by halftime, and never relinquished the advantage. Overall, the Tomcats went on a 24-6 run to lead 51-36 after Weber scored on a goal tending call off a feed from Guffey with 3:03 left in the third quarter.

Caldwell lamented the fact that the Tomcats weren’t able to build on that lead. The Wildcats were back within seven points at 53-46 going to the fourth after seven straight points by Gabie Pochak.

“Every time we get a 12-, 14-point lead, it would evaporate because we did some things that are not characteristic of what a veteran club should do,” Caldwell said.

“It’s only the third game. We’ll improve. We’ll get better.”

The Wildcats were never closer than six points in the fourth quarter, trailing 55-49 after Jarrett Armstrong’s 3-pointer with 6:15 to play.

Waterford was still within 62-55 after Dailey’s basket with 2:34 remaining.

Guffey helped the Tomcats put the game away. The Wildcats were inbounding the ball on their end of the court, when Guffey was able to go up and knock the basketball out of Dailey’s hands.

Guffey chased the basketball down on the other end of the court in the corner, finding a streaking Wright at the basket for a 66-55 advantage.

“We want five-second calls,” Caldwell said of the defensive play. “If we don’t get a five-second call, we want to be a defensive back with our hands up and (Guffey) was able to do that. There are some things that players do that make coaches look like geniuses. That may have been one of them right there.”

Dailey led Waterford with 17 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Pochak added 14 points, while Armstrong tallied 12 points.

William Freeborn added eight points off the bench for the Tomcats.

“Tickled to death to get Will back,” Caldwell said. “Senior’s been through it. He did some positive things for us tonight.”

The Tomcats will return home on Friday in another TVC-Hocking game against Eastern. They’ll face a tough task on Saturday against Caldwell at 6:15 p.m. in a game that will be part of the Alley Classic at Alexander High School.

Trimble still has a long way to go before it can get the chance to return to where it was in last year’s postseason. Caldwell said this group of Tomcats will be putting the work in along the way.

“It’s not going to be easy, because there are some tremendous teams this year,” he said. “It’s not going to be easy, but we’re going to work hard to get back to where we were last year.”

Trimble 70, Waterford 59

Waterford;12;20;14;13;—;59

Trimble;23;12;18;17;—;70

WATERFORD 59 (4-1, 1-1 TVC-Hocking)

Holden Dailey 5 4-4 17, Grant McCutcheon 2 2-2 6, Gabie Pochak 4 5-5 14, Jarrett Armstrong 4 2-2 12, Jacob Huffman 3 1-2 7, Peyton Powers 0 0-2 0, Dylan Hartline 0 0-0 0, Isiah Sayer 0 0-0 0, Alec Johnson 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 19 14-17 59; 3-point field goals: 7 (Dailey 3, Armstrong 2, Pochak, Johnson 1 apiece)

TRIMBLE 70 (3-0, 2-0 TVC-Hocking)

Tucker Dixon 2 0-0 4, Blake Guffey 9 4-4 22, Tyler Weber 5 0-0 11, Austin Wisor 6 4-4 18, Cole Wright 3 1-2 7, William Freeborn 3 1-2 8, Clarence Jones 0 0-2 0, Michael Clark 0 0-0 0, Brandon Burdette 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 28 10-14 70; 3-point field goals: 4 (Wisor 2, Weber, Freeborn 1 apiece)

TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Field goals — Waterford 19-44 (.432), 3-point field goals 7-21 (.333), Trimble 28-63 (.444), 3-point field goals 4-19 (.211); Free throws — Waterford 14-17 (.824), Trimble 10-14 (.714); Rebounds — Waterford 29 (Dailey 11), Trimble 31 (Guffey 7); Assists — Waterford 10 (Dailey 4), Trimble 18 (Guffey 9); Blocks — Waterford 3, Trimble 2; Turnovers — Waterford 22, Trimble 12; Steals — Waterford 9 (Huffman 3), Trimble 11 (Guffey, Wisor, Jones 2 apiece); Team fouls — Waterford 18, Trimble 13; JV game — Trimble 39, Waterford 35; Freshman game — Waterford 36, Trimble 33.