The Brewer Girls Basketball Team traveled down to Newport on Friday night, December 18th returning home with a 51-25 victory over the Nokomis Warriors. Brewer led 10-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and it was 18-10 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer ratcheted up the defensive pressure in the 3rd Quarter, hold Nokomis scoreless, while scoring 17 points to make it 35-10 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.

BREWER, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO