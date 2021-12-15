Why Shopping Secondhand Designer Is the Move This Holiday Season

For Sex and the City's highly anticipated next chapter, And Just Like That, costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago had big shoes to fill (and I'm not talking about Carrie Bradshaw's iconic blue Manolo Blahnik pumps). Yet, the duo remained focused on the job, not letting public pressure affect their delivery. As Molly told POPSUGAR, "I wasn't going to let some external judgements spoil my dream job and the fun that I was having and what we were trying to create after coming out of a pandemic, and we're still not fully out of it." Molly began her career by working with Patricia Field on the original series, and having cultivated relationships with many of the characters over the years, it's clear that she is the woman for the job. "I tried to just realize that we were going to move the show into the future."

