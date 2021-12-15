ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I'm a Fashion Editor Living in NYC, and I Promise You'll Love These Pieces

By Sierra Mayhew
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

That viral TikTok sound is pretty accurate when describing what living in New York City is like for a 20-something. I’m literally always on the go and my social calendar is constantly slammed, which is something I’m extremely grateful for. A typical day for me includes multiple...

5 Stunning New Basics I Plan on Living in Next Year and Beyond

There are basics, and then there are stunning basics, and thanks to the newest Who What Wear Collection drop, you get the latter. Now, if you're in need of some simple turtlenecks and sleek trousers, we've got 'em, but what I am here to gush about today are five basics that are versatile, on-trend, and 100% worth the purchase. Basically, they are the basics of all basics and deserve their time in the spotlight here today.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
I’ve Saved Hundreds of Makeup Looks on Instagram—These Are My 15 Favorite

As a beauty editor, I'm constantly scrolling through Instagram to find and save makeup content. I call it research, although I'm sure other people would call it an obsession. I save every mesmerizing makeup look and mini-tutorial into a specific collection. I reference that collection whenever I'm working on a story about specific trends, tools, techniques, or eras (most recently, I reviewed my collection of posts before writing a piece on the top 10 most iconic '70s makeup looks). Sometimes, though, I go through it when I need a little inspiration of my own.
MAKEUP
30 Easy Holiday Gifts for Those People You Almost Forgot

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. So you forgot to get a holiday gift for your sister-in-law, for your boyfriend's mom, or for your boss. (Oops!) Or maybe you got invited to a last-minute holiday dinner party and need a gift for the host. Whatever the case, I'm here to save the day with 30 easy gifts.
SHOPPING
Meet Susan Matheson: The Costume Designer Behind Hollywood’s Most Notable Films

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who’ve made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Editor#Holiday Season#Collar#New York City#Tiktok#Wfh#Irl
How to Style Uggs Like Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and More

Some people may question whether Ugg boots are "cool," but when you have the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna wearing them, it's hard to doubt the fact that the brand is in people's good graces again. I certainly wore them with abandon in the early 2000s, but what's old is new again, after all.
APPAREL
I Know My Friends Will Ooh and Aah When They Unwrap These Clean Beauty Products

Whenever I'm browsing new beauty products and see that they fall under the clean beauty category, I'm instantly 10 times more impressed and 10 times more likely to buy them. As I become more educated about the ingredients in my makeup and skincare, I'm getting more invested in products that are cruelty-free, 100% vegan, and formulated without parabens. This sentiment also rings true for my friends, so this year, I'm prepared to gift them with products from Thrive Causemetics. This beauty brand specializes in clean, high-performance, skin-loving ingredients created with clinically proven formulas. In other words, these products actually work. As if I didn't love this mission enough, Thrive Causemetics takes it a step further: For every product purchased, the brand donates to help women who are emerging from homelessness, surviving domestic abuse, fighting cancer, and more. I already know my friends will be just as impressed as I am (if not more) when they open up these mascaras, lipsticks, eye brighteners, and more. Are you ready to believe the hype? Just keep scrolling.
SKIN CARE
Who What Wear Editors Told Me Their 34 Best Fashion Finds This Month

Our editors are true shopping experts. Taking a spin through their stories, I'm always inspired by the cool fashion finds our team uncovers, so I make a point of tapping them to find out which pieces are on their radar at the moment. Believe me—you'll find plenty of chats in my Slack messages about our latest fashion discoveries. So what are the very best new fashion items so far this month? Ahead, our editors are sharing their top picks.
A 56-Year-Old Former Nordstrom Buyer Knows These 7 Basics Work for Everyone

We routinely look to women over 50 for expert sartorial advice. After all, this set is often particularly experienced in curating well-rounded wardrobes after years of style trial and error. One, in particular, we follow for such fashion inspiration is 56-year-old influencer Susie Wright. Wright worked as a buyer at...
I Never Thought Beanies Could Look Chic Until I Saw These

Keeping warm in the winter without completely compromising your style is no easy feat. Bundling up in practical layers doesn't always translate to the most fashionable ensemble, and winter accessories aren't always designed to make a statement. However, there is one cold-weather staple that delivers in both practicality and style: a beanie. The casual knit hat looks just as good mixed in with elevated pieces as it does topping off a laid-back athleisure look. To prove it, we've rounded up 11 cute outfits with beanies that showcase a variety of styles while still keeping you cozy, whatever the weather brings. There are so many ways to work a beanie into your look—here are a few ideas.
APPAREL
5 Bridesmaid Dress Trends We'll See Everywhere in 2022

If "bridesmaid dress grievances" were a Family Feud question, the top five survey responses would include cashing out only to never wear the dress again, an unflattering fit, and having no say in the matter. It’s safe to say that everyone has finally received the memo that one-size-fits-all bridesmaid dresses do not need to be the norm and that our friends simply deserve more.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
I'm a Fashion Editor Who's Impossible to Shop For—41 Trendy Gifts on My List

As a fashion editor, a pretty major part of my job this time of year is to decipher which gifts are worth buying and which ones aren't. When it comes to standard gifts (think holiday-scented candles and other knickknacks), doing so isn't such a lofty task. Trendier presents, however (the ones that even your most stylish and trickiest to shop for friends and family members will love) aren't quite so easy to come by.
APPAREL
I Went Through Nordstrom's Occasion Section & Found Chic Basics and Party Items

I can always find a smattering of top-notch items when I scroll through the various departments at Nordstrom. When I'm researching pieces to recommend in various stories, I often head over to the drop-down tab and navigate to the "Shop by Occasion" section to find some of the chicest finds for various events and situations. When I was putting together this story, there were actually two occasions highlighted: "Cold Weather" and "Holiday Outfits."
BEAUTY & FASHION
This Is It: The Absolute Best Beauty Products Team WWW Discovered in 2021

By now, you've probably surmised that we test-drive a lot of beauty products here at Who What Wear HQ. From nail polish and makeup to hair and skincare, we're eyebrow-deep in all things new, exciting, and wish list–worthy. That said, due to the number of products we come in contact with, we've also transformed into the nitpickiest of beauty consumers. Within seconds, we can tell if a new hair oil is too heavy, and we're quick to ignore a serum that yields disappointing results.
SKIN CARE
30 Chic Zara Items That Could Legitimately Pass as Designer

If there's one thing we know about Zara, it's that not every single piece is created equal. For example, a $6 T-shirt probably isn't going to be on the same level as a coat that's around $150. But both are very affordable for what they are. I tend to find that fall and winter are the best seasons for expensive-looking Zara items. The chunky knits, faux furs, and outerwear in autumnal colors are just more likely to look expensive than summery items, and some of the current fall and winter items look especially expensive.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
This Expensive-Looking Amazon Brand Is Every Fashion Editor's Best-Kept Secret

In case you were curious, yes, fashion editors shop on Amazon. In fact, fashion editors shop on Amazon a lot. Beyond the beauty products and cute home goods, our editors are known for sourcing the best clothing, shoes, and accessories from the retailer as well, but it's all thanks to a few tricks they've got up their sleeves. One of our best-kept secrets for scoring the most expensive-looking pieces on Amazon isn't really a trick at all; it's a brand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
I Refuse to Let 2022 Begin Before I Purchase These 29 Nordstrom Items

When it comes to exciting trends and new It-girl fashion finds, I sure do talk a lot of talk. You'll hear me going on and on about the latest micro-trend or the jacket I think everyone should have. But I don't always make a move on all of these exciting things right away. As I begin to say goodbye to 2021, I'm having fun looking back at all of the memories this year has brought me. During this trip down memory lane, my fashion-editor brain has of course reminded me of a number of trends and cool finds that I never got a chance to fully commit to.
APPAREL
I Tried That Fancy Anti-Inflammaging Serum, and It Truly Lives Up to the Hype

It should come as no surprise that as a 30-something beauty writer, I'm pretty obsessed with taking care of my skin. There are a number of ingredients I count on to target various skin concerns, such as retinol to boost collagen production and stave off fine lines wrinkles, AHAs and BHAs to exfoliate and de-gunk my pores, and antioxidants like vitamin C to fight free radicals, fade sun damage, and help boost my skin's collagen supply. And, of course, plenty of SPF.
SKIN CARE
6 Things You Should Definitely Know Before Getting a Keratin Hair Treatment

For anyone who's seeking smoother, softer, straighter, practically frizz-proof hair, keratin hair treatments can seem practically unicorn in their majesty and appeal. And if you're someone who spends the majority of your getting-ready time with a blow-dryer and flat iron, keratin treatments can significantly streamline your routine, turning a collection of heat-styling tools practically obsolete.
LOS ANGELES, CA
7 of Meghan Markle's Most Controversial Style Moments, Ranked

Because of Meghan Markle's background, her American citizenship, and her former acting career, people expected her to do royal life differently from the very start. And that she has, starting on her wedding day when she walked herself down the aisle swathed in her custom Givenchy gown and, more recently, when she and Prince Harry surrendered their royal duties and moved to Los Angeles. She's simply not afraid to push back against the traditions set by the royal family, including the rules that outline what she should and shouldn't wear to public outings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
