4 Injured In Bronx Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fast-moving fire in the Bronx sent four people to the hospital Tuesday.

Firefighters got the call just after 7:30 p.m. and arrived on Mead Street in the Van Nest section of the Bronx.

The FDNY says the fire started in a multi-level residential building, but it didn’t take long to spread to two more buildings.

We’re told the victims all have minor injuries.

One neighbor says she helped sound the alarm.

“Screaming, get out, get out, it’s a fire, it’s a fire, people come out, you know, and I had to help them come down,” Bronx resident Benise Torres said.

“The Department of Buildings is on the scene to evaluate the building’s stability,” FDNY Assistant Chief Joseph Jardin said.

The Red Cross is trying to help six families find temporary housing.