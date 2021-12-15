ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

4 Injured In Bronx Fire

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AuqoV_0dN9Uz5u00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fast-moving fire in the Bronx sent four people to the hospital Tuesday.

Firefighters got the call just after 7:30 p.m. and arrived on Mead Street in the Van Nest section of the Bronx.

The FDNY says the fire started in a multi-level residential building, but it didn’t take long to spread to two more buildings.

We’re told the victims all have minor injuries.

One neighbor says she helped sound the alarm.

“Screaming, get out, get out, it’s a fire, it’s a fire, people come out, you know, and I had to help them come down,” Bronx resident Benise Torres said.

“The Department of Buildings is on the scene to evaluate the building’s stability,” FDNY Assistant Chief Joseph Jardin said.

The Red Cross is trying to help six families find temporary housing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

FDNY: 3 Children, 5 Adults Injured In Castle Hill, Bronx Blaze

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several people were hospitalized Monday after a fire destroyed their home in the Castle Hill section of the Bronx. Fire officials said the fire started on the first floor of a home on Story Avenue and then quickly spread to the structure next door. Three children and five adults, including a firefighter, had minor injuries. One person suffered a severe leg injury and head injury. READ MORE: FDNY: 1 Dead, 3 Others Hurt In Bronx Fire Some survivors escaped the flames by jumping from a second-story window. “My daughter’s kids … three kids … my grandchildren … we had to throw them out of the window, and catch them. Also, my daughter, she’s hanging out the window. I told her let yourself go and we grabbed them,” homeowner Santos Marte Salcedo said. At least two homes were destroyed by the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

FDNY: 1 Dead, 3 Others Hurt In Bronx Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One woman was killed and three other people were injured following a fire on Monday morning in the Bronx. FDNY officials said the flames broke out on the second floor of an apartment building shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Webb Avenue near West 197th Street in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the borough. Officials said one victim is in serious condition. Another civilian and a firefighter suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man Shot Over Parking Spot In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say a man was shot over a parking spot Friday in Queens. The altercation happened around 1:45 p.m. on 157th Street near Linden Boulevard in Jamaica. (Credit: NYPD) Police said the 32-year-old victim got into a fight with another man, who pulled out a gun and shot him in the left hand. The victim then drove himself to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was treated and released. Meanwhile, the search continues for the shooter. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect Sought In Brooklyn Subway Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released an image of a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting on a moving subway train in Brooklyn. A separate photo shows people cowering on the ground moments after shots were fired on an A train Saturday afternoon. Police said the 28-year-old victim got into an argument with the suspect and was shot twice. He was last reported to be in serious but stable condition. The suspect fled when the train pulled into the Grant Avenue station in East New York. Editor’s note: This story was first published Dec. 18.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
CBS New York

2 Houses Go Up In Flames In Mount Vernon

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Firefighters battled a house fire Monday in Mount Vernon. The flames broke out shortly before noon at South Seventh Avenue and West Sandford Boulevard. Chopper 2 was overhead, where two houses appeared to be impacted. Authorities said the buildings were abandoned. There was no reports of any injuries or what caused the fire.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
CBS New York

7-Year-Old Jefferson Pesantez Joins NYPD’s Operation Sleigh Ride As Honorary Member

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is delivering tens of thousands of gifts to children in need all over New York City. They’re getting help from a little boy who hopes to join the force someday, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Monday. Seven-year-old Jefferson Pesantez rode along with the NYPD and Santa. “I’m happy,” he said because his lifelong dream is to become a police officer. “This is my partner in crime,” said Inspector Max Tolentino. “Jefferson is the acting chief of Community Affairs Bureau.” Jefferson has a new badge and a new prosthetic arm that was recently gifted to him in his new home of Queens...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Police Fatally Shoot Man Armed With Knife In Crown Heights, Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says officers shot and killed a man armed with a knife early Monday morning in Brooklyn. Police responded to a 911 call for a person armed with a gun and knife shortly after 4 a.m. on Eastern Parkway near Utica Avenue in Crown Heights. When officers arrived, they found a man holding a knife in one hand, with his other hand in his coat pocket. Police said the suspect ignored their commands to drop the weapon and fled into the Utica Avenue subway station. WATCH: NYPD Provides Update On Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn  “It was at this point, that...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Charity Toys Of Hope In Need Of Help After Delivery Van Totaled In Crash

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A volunteer organization on Long Island that helps needy families is in need of help, itself. Its toy delivery van was totaled in a crash and that is putting its holiday gift distributions in jeopardy, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday. Toys are piling up, but will they make it to children in time for Christmas? You could say Santa’s sleigh is grounded in one of his workshops. A two-decade-old delivery van used by the nonprofit Toys of Hope is beyond repair. “We are without a truck and we have been scrambling and people have been helping us in cars and...
HUNTINGTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronx#Firefighters#Accident#Fdny#The Red Cross
CBS New York

Memorial Honors NYPD Detectives Rafael Ramos And Wenjian Liu 7 Years After Deadly Ambush

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A memorial mass was held Monday for two NYPD detectives who were shot and killed seven years ago. Fellow officers gathered at Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn. They were there to honor Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, who were assassinated as they sat in a patrol car in Bedford-Stuyvesant in 2014. Investigators said the shooter was motivated by a hatred for police. The president of the detectives union said the pain never goes away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Woman Killed In Brooklyn Apartment Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — One person was killed in an apartment fire in Brooklyn on Friday. Investigators say the fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. on the fourth floor of an apartment building on Dorchester Road in the Flatbush section. According to investigators, a 63-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters were able to bring it under control in about half an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

3 Men Shot Outside Queens Strip Mall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three men were shot outside a strip mall in Queens on Saturday. Police are now looking for the suspects, who fled in a dark-colored vehicle. According to police, they were inside an SUV outside the Rochdale Village Shopping Center. Some type of argument took place just before shots were fired. “Man, it’s crazy. You got a lot of elderly people that come here every day to shop,” one shopper said. “I don’t understand. We’re going through COVID-19 and all this other crap. They need to wake up and realize life is more precious than anything.” All three victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Not Marketed To Do Takeout, Brooklyn Restaurant Turns To Social Media To Take Orders During Latest COVID-19 Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn restaurant that has been dealing with delays and problems on top of the rise in COVID-19 cases is pivoting to enable its survival. After months of setbacks, the owner decided to take a new approach, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported Monday. Brooklyn native Calvin Eng said opening a Cantonese-American restaurant has been his goal for a while. He took the plunge roughly 10 months ago and signed a lease in Williamsburg. His first day of service was Dec. 3. Bonnie’s was supposed to open this summer, but inspections, waiting for gas, and the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS New York

Teenagers Recovering After Escaping East Village Apartment Fire, Mother Still In Critical Condition

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re learning more about the two teenagers who escaped a deadly early morning fire in the East Village on Thursday. CBS2’s Leah Mishkin spoke to the family, who are still trying to navigate their way forward. The video was hard to watch – two teenage siblings climbing out the window of their fourth floor apartment, to run from the flames inside. They made their way down a pole on the side of the building. Magen Lopez went straight to the hospital when she found out what was going on. That 13-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl are her boyfriend’s siblings. “They...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

AdeoluI lesanmi, 28, Reported Missing In Harlem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. Police say 28-year-old Dr. AdeoluI lesanmi was last seen leaving her East Harlem home on First Avenue near 116th Street on Wednesday. Her brother told CBS2 Iesanmi is a doctor at New York Presbyterian Hospital. She went to work, returned home and then left at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, which her brother says is unusual. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with a thin build and dark complexion. She also has flower tattoos on both arms. NYC #medtwitter community please please keep an eye out for this amazing human and med school classmate Dr. Ade Ilesanmi, last seen 12/15 in East Harlem. Please share!! pic.twitter.com/uX9vJ1Dhm7 — Wil Gibb, MD (@Wil_Gibb) December 16, 2021 lesanmi was last seen wearing a black jacket and multi-color tie-dye shirt. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Suspect Robbed, Assaulted Woman In Elevator At Queens Building

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man accused in a sexual assault and attempted robbery in Queens. Investigators said the man was caught on video following a 51-year-old woman into an elevator and threatening her with a knife. It happened inside a building near 62nd Drive and 108th Street in Corona just after midnight on Dec. 17. The woman emptied her purse onto the floor before the suspect searched her body for additional property, police said. The man then pulled down the woman’s pants and assaulted her, according to police. The woman was able to get away and to a hospital. She was listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Months Later, Englewood, N.J. Tenants Wonder If They’ll Ever Be Allowed Back Into Their Ida-Ravaged Apartment Building

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Some in New Jersey have been living in limbo more than three months since the remnants of Hurricane Ida socked the area. The powerful storm forced an apartment building in the northern part of the state to be evacuated and on Monday residents said there are still more questions than answers, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. Mold grows on mannequins on the ground floor of 53 W. Palisade Ave. in Englewood. The nearly 40 rental apartments above sit vacant, and water is still being pumped out of the underground garage, which was flooded with 12 feet of water during...
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
CBS New York

Man Dies After Being Slashed And Shot In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 33-year-old man is dead after police say he was shot and slashed in the Bronx. Officers found Anthony Laser face down in the first floor hallway of a building on Sheridan Avenue in the Concourse Village section. Investigators say Laser had been shot multiple times and had cuts on his back and head. He was rushed to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, there’s no word on a suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Connecticut State Police Search New Canaan Park In Connection To Jennifer Dulos Case

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut State Police searched a park Monday in New Canaan in connection to the disappearance, and presumed death, of Jennifer Dulos. Chopper 2 was over the scene as police searched Waveny Park, near where the missing mother’s SUV was previously found. Detectives said they’re following up on previous information in the homicide investigation. Dulos disappeared on May 24, 2019 after dropping off her children at school. WEB EXTRA: Timeline: The Investigation Into Missing Mother Jennifer Dulos Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, died by suicide after he was charged with her murder. Michelle Troconis, his girlfriend, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Frustration Grows As Long Lines Persist At COVID Testing Centers In New Jersey

UNION, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The growing demand for COVID tests in New Jersey is leading to long lines in parking lots. It comes as the number of infections is rising, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Monday. Testing was a major problem at the height of the pandemic. Those issues are popping up again with a record number of new cases. But instead of lines out the door, people are waiting in cars this time around. Packed parking lots, like one at a CityMD in Union were filled with people patiently waiting to find out if they’re sick. “There’s about 200 people in front of me,” said Laurelle...
UNION, NJ
CBS New York

While Many Shows Have Shut Down At Least Temporarily Due To COVID, Billy Joel And Others Play On

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crowds packed Madison Square Garden on Monday night for a concert, just as Broadway announced more COVID-19-related shutdowns. Increasing COVID cases did not stop Billy Joel fans from heading out to the “World’s Most Famous Arena.” “We still have a life to live,” Meghan Hartson of Yonkers told CBS2’s Cory James. “I got the three shots,” said Thomas Joyce of Neptune, New Jersey. “I feel like as long as everyone wears their masks and are vaccinated, we should be good,” added Suzanne Schiller of Bergen County. The legendary singer’s Monday night show brought out thousands. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy