Much like Vanilla Ice, the West Fork boys basketball team is back with a brand new rendition. Like, a really, really new rendition. The Warhawks are the defending Top of Iowa East Champs, but this year's team is far, far different from that one. Last year's leading scorer Kayden Ames? Gone. Leading rebounder Jakob Washington? Not there anymore. Assist leader Ren Heimer? Bye-bye. The entire starting lineup and virtually all of the bench has been replaced this year due to graduation.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 2 DAYS AGO