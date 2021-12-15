Central DeWitt's trick is no treat for Davenport West 66-16

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk wrestling team placed fourth of 13 teams competing at Saturday’s Saber Invitational at Central DeWitt High School. Mid-Prairie scored 113 points on the day, with the home Sabers taking the team title on a total of 226.5 points. Two Golden Hawks brought home titles. Mose Yoder was a champion at 113lbs going undefeated on the day and 2-0 in contested matches including pinning Devon Jones of Moline for the championship. At 170lbs Kaden Meader was at the top of the podium. He went 3-0 in contested matches including a win over Elston Lindner of Central DeWitt by pin in the title bout. Cael Garvey at 195lbs and Terry Bordenave at 220lbs both finished as runners-up. That result takes the Golden Hawks into Christmas break. Mid-Prairie will next be in action January 3rd with a girls tournament at Anamosa and the varsity boys will take the mat January 11th against Benton, North Linn and Wilton in dual action.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 19 HOURS AGO