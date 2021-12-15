ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central DeWitt's trick is no treat for Davenport West 66-16

By Lede AI Sports Desk
Globe Gazette
 6 days ago

Central DeWitt broke out to an early lead and topped Davenport West 66-16 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 14. Recently on December 7 , Davenport...

Globe Gazette

Davenport North blitzes Geneseo in convincing fashion 69-33

Davenport North's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Saturday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 69-33 win over Geneseo in Illinois boys basketball on December 18. Davenport North made the first move by forging a 21-12 margin over Geneseo after the first quarter. The Wildcats...
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Small schools do well in area basketball rankings

A reader raised an interesting question the other day: Why don’t we split our high school basketball rankings into large and small schools?. After all, that’s how we do it with our football rankings, with one set for teams in Classes 1A through 3A, and another for 4A through 6A. The thought of splitting our basketball rankings thusly has occasionally crossed my mind.
Globe Gazette

Area Roundup: Bulldogs get team win, Marr pins Graves in eventful tournament

A lot transpired Saturday at Roland-Story High School. Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Riceville and St. Ansgar were all at the Jim Kinyon Invitational. The Bulldogs have been on the cusp of a tournament win while Wildcat seniors Lawson Losee and Mitchel Marr faced tough challenges in the finals. The Bulldogs came out on...
Globe Gazette

Hawkeyes' Clark confident shots will fall

Caitlin Clark knows the shots will eventually drop. There’s not a doubt in her mind. As the Iowa women’s basketball team prepares for its final nonconference game of the season, the all-American guard is working to knock down shots that haven’t been falling as frequently as they did last season.
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawks Fourth at Central DeWitt

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk wrestling team placed fourth of 13 teams competing at Saturday’s Saber Invitational at Central DeWitt High School. Mid-Prairie scored 113 points on the day, with the home Sabers taking the team title on a total of 226.5 points. Two Golden Hawks brought home titles. Mose Yoder was a champion at 113lbs going undefeated on the day and 2-0 in contested matches including pinning Devon Jones of Moline for the championship. At 170lbs Kaden Meader was at the top of the podium. He went 3-0 in contested matches including a win over Elston Lindner of Central DeWitt by pin in the title bout. Cael Garvey at 195lbs and Terry Bordenave at 220lbs both finished as runners-up. That result takes the Golden Hawks into Christmas break. Mid-Prairie will next be in action January 3rd with a girls tournament at Anamosa and the varsity boys will take the mat January 11th against Benton, North Linn and Wilton in dual action.
Globe Gazette

Greene North Butler drums Nashua-Plainfield in sound fashion 56-36

Greene North Butler's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 56-36 win over Nashua-Plainfield in an Iowa boys basketball matchup. In recent action on December 14, Greene North Butler faced off against Osage and Nashua-Plainfield took on Saint Ansgar...
Globe Gazette

ISU's Hall entering NFL draft

Iowa State two-time consensus All-American tailback Breece Hall faced a big decision after his team’s 48-14 post-Thanksgiving win over TCU. Saturday afternoon, Hall announced that decision in an Instagram post. “After much praying and discussion with loved ones, I have decided to forgo my remaining eligibility and enter the...
