Myanmar public urges gas sanctions to stop military funding

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the Biden administration is weighing tough new sanctions on Myanmar to pressure the country’s military leaders to restore a democratic path interrupted by a February coup.Blinken said the situation in Myanmar in the 10 months since the coup had “gotten worse" with mass arrests and violence against protesters. And he said the administration is also looking “very actively” at designating ongoing repression against Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim population as a “genocide.” “I think it’s going to be very important in the weeks and months ahead to look at what additional steps and measures...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 4 DAYS AGO