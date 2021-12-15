Amid military atrocities, Myanmar public urges gas sanctions

The decision by Bangladesh to close schools for Rohingya refugees risks leaving a generation of children "practically uneducated", a United Nations human rights envoy warned Sunday.
Authorities this week ordered the closure of "unauthorised" education centres in border camps hosting around 850,000 members of the stateless Muslim minority, who fled there from violent persecution in neighbouring Myanmar.
The order came during a visit by UN special rapporteur Tom Andrews, who said the privately run schools played a critical role in educating Rohingya children.
"I am deeply concerned to have learned of a new policy, promulgated while I was here, that would close all private schools in the camps," he told reporters in the capital Dhaka.
