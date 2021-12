The City of Charlotte received an approval notice from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards on Friday, Dec. 10 to operate the city’s first police department. EMC Strategy Group, LLC, was contracted by the city last May to provide technical assistance for the police department project. The city and EMC officially launched the project at a public safety advisory committee on June 23, 2021. The City of Charlotte has followed the requirements and procedures established by the U.S. Department of Justice Cops Division and the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.

