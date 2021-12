A package of bills vital to Michigan’s efforts to compete for, and win, transformational projects here in the state was passed by the Michigan Legislature this week with strong bipartisan support and is on its way to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s desk to be signed into law. With funding appropriated at $1 billion, the programs will put the state in the strongest possible position to win projects that would create economic opportunity in the state for the next 20 years and beyond, while also delivering relief for businesses impact by COVID-19.

