Member Info for NAVIS

 6 days ago

I personally do not think it will down too much now as there is positive news now coming about no lockdown and Spiderman could be Mega Hit. Also, Cineplex did not go up yesterday after initial jump it settled down at 11% up only which means investors and everyone knows that...

Share Price Information for Avi Global Tst (AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc (the "Company") The Company announces that on 20 December 2021, it bought back 19,807 Ordinary shares of 10p each in the capital of the Company (SEDOL: 0133508 / ISIN: GB0001335081), representing approximately 0.017% of the issued Ordinary share capital, at a price of 1,038 pence per Ordinary share. The Ordinary shares bought back will be placed in treasury.
TRADING UPDATES: Silver Bullet faces cyber attack; Zoltav to delist

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Close Brothers Group PLC - London-based merchant bank - To fully redeem all outstanding GBP23.4 million 2027 callable dated subordinated notes. Gresham House Strategic PLC - investor...
TRADING UPDATES: Saietta sales surge; Geiger Counter assets rise

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Saietta Group PLC - Bicester, England-based electric motor technology developer - Revenue for half-year to September 30 jumps to GBP795,142 from GBP56,303 year-on-year, and pretax loss widens to GBP5.2 million from GBP953,676. Says loss reflects that the company is at early commercialisation stage and includes significant share options and IPO-related costs. Floated on AIM in July 2021. Says it is on track to ramp up UK-based production capacity to target of 100,000 units per year by 2024. "With momentum from contracts secured to date and the successful launch of Propel's marine motors directly into distribution and retail, management is confident of achieving its targets for the year ended 31 March 2022," company says.
UPDATE 1-UK reports 10,000 jump in Omicron cases, deaths rise to 7

LONDON, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Cases in the United Kingdom of. the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus jumped. sharply to almost 25,000 while the total number of reported. deaths among people with it so far rose to seven, according to. British health authorities. Confirmed Omicron-variant COVID-19 cases hit 24,968...
IN BRIEF: BB Healthcare Trust amends credit facility with Nova Scotia

BB Healthcare Trust PLC - London-based investor in healthcare business - Renews and amends multi-currency revolving credit facility with the Bank of Nova Scotia. The new facility will expire in December 2024, and the company can draw down loans up to an aggregate value of USD235 million. Current stock price:...
Ip Group Regulatory News (IPO)

IP GROUP plc (the "Company") IP Group plc (LSE: IPO) ("IP Group" or "the Group"), today announces that Numis Securities Limited purchased on behalf of IP Group the number of ordinary shares of 2 pence each on the London Stock Exchange as set out in the table below (the Repurchased Shares) pursuant to the IP Group share buyback programme announced on 8 October 2021 (the Buyback Programme).
