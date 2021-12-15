Member Info for NAVIS

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Monday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Saietta Group PLC - Bicester, England-based electric motor technology developer - Revenue for half-year to September 30 jumps to GBP795,142 from GBP56,303 year-on-year, and pretax loss widens to GBP5.2 million from GBP953,676. Says loss reflects that the company is at early commercialisation stage and includes significant share options and IPO-related costs. Floated on AIM in July 2021. Says it is on track to ramp up UK-based production capacity to target of 100,000 units per year by 2024. "With momentum from contracts secured to date and the successful launch of Propel's marine motors directly into distribution and retail, management is confident of achieving its targets for the year ended 31 March 2022," company says.

BUSINESS ・ 14 HOURS AGO