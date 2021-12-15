Schitt’s Creek tribute back on display in Queen Anne

SEATTLE — Queen Anne’s mini Rosebud Motel is back.

The mini tribute to the show Schitt’s Creek quickly went viral after Richard Knowles built it around the same time last year.

This year’s new and improved version includes Moira’s Rose’s Garden - as well as a number of crows rigged up to actually look like they’re flying.

If you want to check it out -- you have some time. Knowles says it will stay up until the third week of January.

