Schitt’s Creek tribute back on display in Queen Anne

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 6 days ago
SEATTLE — Queen Anne’s mini Rosebud Motel is back.

The mini tribute to the show Schitt’s Creek quickly went viral after Richard Knowles built it around the same time last year.

This year’s new and improved version includes Moira’s Rose’s Garden - as well as a number of crows rigged up to actually look like they’re flying.

If you want to check it out -- you have some time. Knowles says it will stay up until the third week of January.

©2021 Cox Media Group

