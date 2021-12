I am delighted to address you today at this commencement ceremony. I am so grateful for each of you and for your efforts to make this day a reality. I am also grateful for the cooperation and sacrifice that has allowed us to have this semester of school and this ceremony today. What a wonderful event for you, our graduates, your families, and all of us at the university. We are excited to celebrate the many things you have accomplished and achieved while you have been here at BYU–Hawaii and rejoice with you on this day when you move to a new and exciting stage of your life and enjoy the fruits of your labors.

LAIE, HI ・ 10 DAYS AGO