I didn't ask to be born in December

There is no shortage of traditions at Christmas time, whether it comes to the foods we eat or the songs we sing. We even watch the same lineup of holiday movies, year after year, despite having most of their plotlines memorized by heart — perhaps you're a fan of classics like "It's A Wonderful Life" or "Miracle on 34th Street," for instance, or maybe you make sure to tune into every showing of "Die Hard" throughout the holiday season. And if you consider yourself a foodie, you probably enjoy some of Food Network's annual television specials that come on during this happiest time of the year, like "Holiday Baking Championship or "Holiday Wars."

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO