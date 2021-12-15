ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Man arrested after 1-year-old baby dies with meth in his system

By Victoria Costa
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested after a one-year-old baby died with meth in his system in February.

David Erb has been arrested and is facing charges with aggravated manslaughter of a child after the baby has been found with a substantial amount of methamphetamine in his system, enough to kill or seriously impair an adult.

The baby was found unresponsive inside a North Fort Myers home on February 15, according to Department of Children & Families investigators.

The baby had no known documented medical issues. More charges may be filed as the case continues.

