Say No To Puppy Mills

Did you unknowingly step in another puddle of puppy pee?. It's very important to realize that a puppy is very similar to a newborn baby. The world is still very new to them and they are learning to adapt to this new environment. We must approach potty training with a lot of patience, understanding, and positive reinforcement. Most puppies, with consistent training and help from us, tend to achieve potty-trained status in three to four months, although some may take up to six or seven months. Patience. Patience. Patience.

2021-11-18