Animals

Say No To Puppy Mills

Daily News-Record
 4 days ago

December is National Puppy Mill Awareness Month. If you are interested in adding a puppy to your family please take a few steps to...

www.dnronline.com

1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Humane Society Rescues Over 40 Dogs From Puppy Mill

As a dog lover, and for that matter animal lover, this story breaks my heart, and hope there is a happy ending for all the puppies. Over 40 puppies, ranging from newborn to adult age, have been rescued from a puppy mill in Southern Missouri. This is not the first time the puppy mill has been in trouble with Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force, They have been on the task's force radar since the summer of 2019.
ANIMALS
expressnews.com

Puppy mills fuel discussion of San Marcos ban on dog, cat sales at commercial pet stores

Puppy mill breeders could hit a road block trying to sell pets in San Marcos. City Council is considering an outright ban on allowing commercial pet stores to sell pets, hoping to cut down on puppies sourced from inhumane breeding operations. The stores would be able to adopt out dogs and cats from the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter, the only open-intake animal shelter in Hays County.
SAN MARCOS, TX
State
Virginia State
ABC 4

The most adorable Frenchie puppies

On today’s Shot with Shaadie segment, Germain Zubiate of GLine Frenchies is here, with 5 adorable pure bread french bulldog puppies and momma, Zoey. Germain was born in Salinas California but raised in Salt Lake City. He’s an entrepreneur that specializes in audio engineering and dog breeding. He’s been doing music since 2004 and got interested in dog breeding in 2008.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Hachi The Husky

Training a Puppy To Potty Outside

Did you unknowingly step in another puddle of puppy pee?. It's very important to realize that a puppy is very similar to a newborn baby. The world is still very new to them and they are learning to adapt to this new environment. We must approach potty training with a lot of patience, understanding, and positive reinforcement. Most puppies, with consistent training and help from us, tend to achieve potty-trained status in three to four months, although some may take up to six or seven months. Patience. Patience. Patience.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Siberian Husky Puppies

Our momma has had a litter of 8, we currently have 5 boys and 3 girls. Colors ranging from grey and white to black and white.
ANIMALS
WYTV.com

How to crate train a puppy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Every puppy is different, so the way you crate train them will vary based on their age, temperament and preferences. It can take a few weeks to several months to fully crate train a puppy. And, though it does take persistence and a bit of patience, the benefits of crate training are worth it in the end. If you’re ready to get started, here’s the best way to crate train your new puppy.
PETS
pearland.com

Abandoned Puppies found in Pearland

Seven puppies along with their mother were abandoned overnight at a local veterinary hospital near Highway 35 and McHard. Sadly, their mother was struck by a vehicle and did not survive. As these puppies are too young to be adopted out they will be reaching out to local rescue organizations for help with this litter. Anyone with information on the person(s) who abandoned these dogs is encouraged to contact the Pearland shelter at 281-652-1970.
PEARLAND, TX
WKRG

Best puppy shampoo

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even the most well-behaved puppies can’t resist making a mess from time to time. That means when they stare back at you with their wide eyes with a strand of spaghetti hanging from their snout and sauce across their face, it’s time for a bath.
PET SERVICES
purewow.com

The 10 Naughtiest Dog Breeds

Well-behaved dogs rarely make history. That’s the saying, right? The chances your dog appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as a mischief maker are higher if you own one of the naughtiest dog breeds. Of course, behavior depends on a lot of factors like socialization and training techniques. But the folks over at Protect My Paws, a research-based website that helps pet parents compare insurance plans, wanted to hear it straight from the human’s mouth. They looked at hordes of Instagram posts with behavior and breed hashtags to see which dog breeds were the naughtiest. Then, they ranked the results. Gotta say, the number-one naughtiest dog breed surprised us!
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Wild Bornean Orangutan Caught Killing And Eating A Slow Loris For First Time

You might think orangutans are vegetarian and for the most part you’d be correct, but they have been known to occasionally enjoy the odd piece of meat. A new paper demonstrates this (with photos and a video for your viewing pleasure) as it reports on a Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) that was spotted catching, killing, and eating one of the world’s cutest animals: the slow loris.
WILDLIFE
104.7 KISS FM

Massive Elk Herd Camps Around Colorado Home

In the video below you'll see a herd that just seems to go on forever. I guess we can say it's typical in this part of the country. Seeing wild animals in our neighborhoods I mean. Most of us have see deer crossing the road or feeding on some lawn....
ANIMALS
uticaphoenix.net

Man finds ‘mutilated shark alien’ fish floating on California coast

CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

The largest organism in the world is being eaten alive

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Wednesday The world’s largest organism, which is found in the Wasatch Mountains of the western United States, is slowly being eaten alive. Known as Pando, the organism is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones. From the outside, it looks like a massive woodland of several individual trees. In reality, Pando is made up of 47,000 genetically identical stems, all of which are connected to a singular root network. This organism provides an entire ecosystem for the area. Pando is protected by the US National Forest service. That means it...
ANIMALS

