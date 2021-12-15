Maye Musk on being a supermodel at 73: ‘I’d have been crazy to imagine this when I was younger’

Reductress is a satirical website started by two editors, Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo, in 2013, and it does more for feminism, champions inclusivity, and mocks sexist trends than mainstream media. Reductress prominently mocks the depiction of women in all forms of media. In their own words, "The mission of Reductress is to take on the outdated perspectives and condescending tone of popular women’s media." Their Instagram page is incredibly popular with 766k followers. They have hilarious headlines accompanying stock images and it's a laugh riot. At a time when fake news is becoming the order of the day, and humanity is torpedoing itself head-first into a dystopian world, the Reductress captures the daily horror we are subjected to, while still getting us to laugh at our own plight. If sh*t is going down, we might as well laugh while we can.
