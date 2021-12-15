ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Maye Musk on being a supermodel at 73: ‘I’d have been crazy to imagine this when I was younger’

By Bethan Holt,
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe saying goes that behind every great man is a great woman. For Elon Musk – the maverick founder of SpaceX and Tesla who has built an astonishing $250 billion fortune, making him by far the world’s richest man – that woman is his mother, Maye Musk. Elon has this week...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
thecut.com

Maye Musk on Not Having a Stressful Life

Maye Musk — a supermodel who has walked the runway for Christian Siriano and been in ads like CoverGirl — was famous long before her billionaire son. But when Musk first started out, her last name was not a draw. In fact, her beauty ads didn’t include her name at all, which made it easier to hide the fact that she was modeling from the clients at her “real” job as a dietician.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Business Insider

Elon Musk thinks you should die

Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Stephen King prompts fan disappointment after saying he ‘admires Elon Musk’

Stephen King has said that he “admires Elon Musk”, prompting a disappointed response from his readers.The author was commenting on Time magazine’s decision to name the Tesla CEO as 2021’s Person of the Year earlier this month.Musk was named the most important figure of 2021 for his work in the electric cars industry, as well as his plans to take humanity to Mars and his interest in cryptocurrency.King wrote on Tuesday (21 December): “I admire Elon Musk, but the real People of the Year are the doctors, nurses, first responders, and scientists who have worked so gallantly – there...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
techstartups.com

Elon Musk: “I came to the US with no money & graduated with over $100k in debt, despite scholarships & working 2 jobs while at school”

There are two kinds of people in the world: Those who are happy for someone else’s success and achievements and those who are resentful and jealous of others’ success. On January 7, 2021, Elon Musk surpassed Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to become the world’s second-richest person with a net worth of more than $185 billion.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maye Musk
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Kimbal Musk
Person
Errol Musk
The Quietus

I Should Have Been There: Depeche Mode's 101 Revisited

As Depeche Mode reissue the film and live album documenting the 101st and final show of their colossal 1988 tour, Ned Raggett reflects with regret on how he turned down the opportunity to see the gig in person, and revisits it on Blu-Ray 33 years on. Here is my story...
PASADENA, CA
arcamax.com

Il Divo star Carlos Marin dies from COVID-19

Il Divo star Carlos Marin has died from COVID-19 at the age of 53. The singer fell ill earlier this month and was subsequently put in a coma by doctors at Manchester Royal Hospital as he battled the virus. In a statement on their Twitter account, Il Divo said: "It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermodel#Time#Dior And Dolce Gabbana#Vogue#Covergirl#South African
Ok Magazine

Meghan Markle Spotted Frantically Shopping In Montecito As She & Hubby Prince Harry Shun Royal Family For Holidays At Home

Meghan Markle got in a little solo time as she was spotted shopping at some of her favorite shops in the quaint little town of Montecito, California. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the Duchess of Sussex scurried around town to a nearby grocery store, before popping by a kids' clothing boutique, then perusing around a local home furnishing store.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Woman Accuses Lil Baby Of Fathering Her Son, Fans Think They Look Identical

Lil Baby might have made another lil baby, according to a woman's claims on social media. A post made by Atlanta-based nail technician Shi Anderson (@therealblasiianbihh on Instagram) seemingly accuses the rapper of fathering her child. Anderson posted pictures of her little boy, who shares a striking resemblance to the rapper.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SpaceX
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan drive record year for TV complaints

Complaints to Ofcom increased by 124% this year, driven in part by Piers Morgan’s comments about the Duchess of Sussex on Good Morning Britain.The broadcast in March was the most complained-about TV episode of 2021, prompting 54,595 complaints to the media watchdog.Morgan said he did not believe Meghan’s claims about her mental health, made during her headline-grabbing interview with Oprah Winfrey After clashing with a co-presenter, Morgan departed the programme for good.Responding to the announcement on Twitter, he said: “Delighted to have perpetrated the most complained about moment on UK TV for 2021 … especially because every single one...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Kanda Sayaka, Japanese Actor, Dead in Hotel Fall at 35

Japanese actor and musician Kanda Sayaka died on Saturday evening in Sapporo, Hokkaido. She was 35. Her sudden death was confirmed by her agency and on her official website which removed all other content and replaced it with a notice. “I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and...
CELEBRITIES
Benzinga

Tesla Investor Sues CEO Elon Musk Over His Twitter Poll Leading To 10% Stock Sale

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shareholder David Wagner has filed a lawsuit against the company after CEO Elon Musk sold a portion of his Tesla stock based on a Twitter poll he conducted. Wagner argues that Musk's behavior on social media has negatively impacted the price of the stock. Tesla stock is down almost 25% since reaching an all-time high of 1243.49 on Nov. 4.
STOCKS
q13fox.com

‘How do you pronounce...?’: Google releases top searches in 2021

Google has released its annual list of top searches for 2021 and one United States category included how to pronounce words like charcuterie and quinoa. The top two searches were "Dogecoin" and "Michael Jackson." For Dogecoin, The Wall Street Journal reported that according to the cryptocurrency’s co-founder, Billy Markus, the...
INTERNET
Upworthy

These 30 posts from this hilarious fake women’s online magazine hit the spot

Reductress is a satirical website started by two editors, Beth Newell and Sarah Pappalardo, in 2013, and it does more for feminism, champions inclusivity, and mocks sexist trends than mainstream media. Reductress prominently mocks the depiction of women in all forms of media. In their own words, "The mission of Reductress is to take on the outdated perspectives and condescending tone of popular women’s media." Their Instagram page is incredibly popular with 766k followers. They have hilarious headlines accompanying stock images and it's a laugh riot. At a time when fake news is becoming the order of the day, and humanity is torpedoing itself head-first into a dystopian world, the Reductress captures the daily horror we are subjected to, while still getting us to laugh at our own plight. If sh*t is going down, we might as well laugh while we can.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy