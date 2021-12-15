ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Antetokounmpo in COVID-19 protocol, will sit Wednesday

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest NBA star...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Nets big 3 all test positive, now what?

The wave of breakthrough COVID cases continues to impact the Brooklyn Nets. A day after learning Kyrie Irving was being allowed back to play for road games, the Nets’ next superstar to enter the health-and-safety protocols was none other than the team’s MVP candidate, Kevin Durant. Just as we were beginning to digest that blockbuster news story, we got more. Now Irving, not vaccinated, has entered protocols as well. All of this comes just a couple days after James Harden entered protocols.
NBA
mediaite.com

Skip Bayless Erupts After Learning Kevin Durant Doesn’t Like Him: ‘Thinnest-Skinned Superstar I’ve Ever Seen’

For years, Skip Bayless has professed his love for Kevin Durant, but this week, the Fox Sports host learned the feeling isn’t mutual and he’s not taking it well. After lauding an MVP performance from the Brooklyn Nets superstar Tuesday night, Bayless received a tweet from Durant that harshly said “I really don’t like u.” Thursday morning, Bayless responded to Durant on Fox Sports’ Undisputed, firing back at the NBA star he loves.
NBA
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Has Brutally Honest Message For Anthony Davis

When the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Anthony Davis in a blockbuster trade, the hope was that he’d carry their offense for years to come. While that may eventually happen, the All-Star forward is struggling this year. During the latest episode of “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” Lakers legend Shaquille...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ 5-word response to Anthony Davis knee injury

The Los Angeles Lakers depleted when they entered the Target Center on Friday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Five players were in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Trevor Ariza — while questionable and dressing — remained out with his ankle injury. Things got worse during the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Covid#Ap#Mvp#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Indiana Pacers
ClutchPoints

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns calls Lakers big man Anthony Davis ‘too small’ after bullying and scoring on him

Anthony Davis had virtually every type of bad luck happen to him in the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Davis failed to finish the game, heading to the locker room twice, due to a knee contusion. Adding insult to injury, this use of brute force by Karl-Anthony Towns put Davis to shame, no thanks to the former’s “too small” gesture after the bucket.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

Watch: Kevin Durant and Joel Embiid run to check in on Nicolas Claxton after enduring career-ending fall during 76ers vs Nets clash

The pressure seems to be high on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets who are left majorly short-handed as the Christmas Day bonanza is approaching. However, in their most recent matchup against the Joel Embiid led Philadelphia 76ers, the Barclays Center had another scary moment when Nicolas Claxton took a heavy fall, making even the players on the court worry about his safety. As a result of which both KD and Embiid came rushing in to check upon the concerned player.
NBA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Look: Trae Young Gets Engaged to Fiance Shelby

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is officially off the market ladies. The 23-year-old point guard asked his long-time girlfriend Shelby Miller to marry him last night, and of course, she said yes. The two have been dating since 2018 and met in Norman, Oklahoma, when Young was playing for the...
NORMAN, OK
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Knicks eyeing former Sixth Man of the Year winner in potential trade

With how things are shaping up with the New York Knicks right now, it would not be surprising if this team ends up making some major moves prior to the trade deadline. It’s no secret that the Knicks are trying to find an exit strategy for their botched Kemba Walker experiment and at this point, New York reportedly has its eye on a former Sixth Man of the Year winner.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets issue statement explaining Kyrie Irving decision

The Brooklyn Nets offered an explanation for their decision Friday to welcome Kyrie Irving back as a part-time player. The Nets confirmed reports that Irving was set to return to the team for any games and practices he is eligible for as an unvaccinated player. In their statement, the Nets cited “our current circumstances” as well as the chance to “more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Mavs-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Dallas

It’s getting close to Christmas and the Philadelphia 76ers still haven’t moved NBA All-Star Ben Simmons despite his continued absence from the team. It’s clear the 76ers have lofty aspirations when it comes to the potential return they seek in a trade involving Simmons. Rightfully so, considering he’s their only other All-Star aside from Joel Embiid and the team is limited on assets to acquire another standout.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy