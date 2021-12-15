ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline time for HealthCare.gov coverage that starts Jan. 1

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Health Insurance Signups The healthcare.gov website is seen, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 in Fort Washington, Md. Consumers seeking government-subsidized health insurance for next year have through Wednesday to sign up if they want their new plan to start Jan. 1. It’s the first of two deadlines for HealthCare.gov coverage, with increased financial assistance available through President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief legislation.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Consumers seeking government-subsidized health insurance for next year have through Wednesday to sign up if they want their new plan to start Jan. 1.

Independent experts say HealthCare.gov's sign-up season doesn't seem to be drawing as many new customers this year — 8% to 9% fewer than last year— but it's too early to draw final conclusions because deadlines drive much of the enrollment.

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act is different this time because it’s an early test of President Joe Biden’s idea that the U.S. can get close to coverage for all by building on existing programs.

Wednesday is the first of two deadlines for HealthCare.gov coverage, with increased financial assistance available through Biden's coronavirus relief legislation. The last chance will come Jan. 15, for coverage that takes effect Feb. 1.

People who are already enrolled don't have to do anything. If they're satisfied with their current plan, they will be automatically renewed for 2022. HealthCare.gov and its state-run counterparts are insurance marketplaces that offer taxpayer-subsidized private coverage.

About 91% of U.S. residents currently have health insurance through a mix of employer, public and individual plans, but 28 million people remain uninsured even in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most would be eligible for taxpayer-subsidized coverage, and surveys show many are just not aware of that.

Experts following sign-up season say new enrollments are running somewhat behind last year's numbers in the 33 states served by the federal HealthCare.gov website. The remaining states and Washington, D.C., run their own enrollment campaigns.

“It’s not really looking like the marketplace is growing rapidly,” said Cynthia Cox of the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation. That's "a disappointing sign considering there are so many more people eligible for free or low-cost coverage” under Biden's COVID relief law. The president's social agenda bill would extend those amped-up subsidies.

Administration officials say they are not worried by the numbers. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told reporters on Tuesday that more than 5 million people have either signed up already or actively renewed their coverage.

Nationwide, about 12 million people are covered through the insurance marketplaces.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services recommends that deadline day procrastinators enroll by midnight local time in their community.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Grand Forks Herald

MNsure enrollment ends Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1

ST. PAUL — Minnesota residents in need of private health insurance have until Wednesday, Dec. 15, to enroll in MNsure, Minnesota's health insurance marketplace, for coverage starting Jan. 1. People who are uninsured, self-employed or lack access to coverage through an employer can visit MNsure.com to review the more...
HEALTH
AFP

US appeals court reinstates vaccine mandate for large companies

A US federal appeals court Friday reinstated a Biden administration mandate that large companies require Covid-19 vaccines for their employees, after the move was halted in court in November. President Joe Biden had set a January 4 deadline for companies with more than 100 employees to ensure full vaccination of their workers against Covid-19 -- a rule the administration said would affect more than two-thirds of the country's workforce. The Friday ruling by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals removes an earlier stay, allowing the vaccine order to move ahead, although the matter is likely to head to the Supreme Court. Judge Jane Stranch did not rule on the ultimate merit of the order, but ruled that it had the potential to be found valid to protect American workers from the coronavirus.
U.S. POLITICS
krwc1360.com

Wednesday is MNsure Sign-up Deadline for Coverage Beginning in January

Minnesotans looking for private health insurance coverage beginning January 1st should take note that Wednesday, December 15th is the deadline to enroll through MNsure, Minnesota’s health insurance marketplace. Anyone who is currently uninsured, self-employed, or anyone who lacks access to coverage through your employer is encouraged to visit; www.mnsure.org...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Missouri Independent

Prescription drug price reform on the line in Biden’s big social spending bill

WASHINGTON — Among the most potentially transformational changes in the Democrats’ massive social and climate bill pending in the Senate are a set of long-sought changes intended to tamp down the fast-rising cost of prescription drugs. The $2 trillion spending package would ensure Americans don’t pay more than $35 when they pick up a new […] The post Prescription drug price reform on the line in Biden’s big social spending bill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Retirement Daily

The Individual Health Insurance Deadline is Jan. 15

While you can still enroll in an individual health insurance plan until January 15, if you want your healthcare plan to be effective by Jan. 1, you have an earlier deadline, Dec. 15, according to Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare. Oh encourages everyone to enroll by Dec. 15...
INCOME TAX
