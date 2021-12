The Omicron variant of coronavirus multiplies 70 times faster than Delta in human airways, according to researchers who said their work provides the first information on how it infects people.But the study, from Hong Kong also suggested that Omicron replicates less well in human lung tissue compared with the original strain of the virus, which they said could indicate a lower severity of disease.The study’s lead professor warned that the “overall threat from Omicron variant is likely to be very significant”.Dr Michael Chan Chi-wai said it is important to note “that the severity of disease in humans is not...

