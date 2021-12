The Biden administration's policy weaknesses and disorganization are the unifying denominator in the two current national security crises that we are facing: The emerging supremacy of China, and Russia's impending overpowering of Ukraine. These two causes, together with the daily confusion in Washington produced by a president who is not up to the role of governing the world's sole superpower, and his staff of weak, ineffectual and compromised Cabinet and national security officials, have placed the U.S. in an unpleasant position.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO