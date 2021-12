“Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be open unto you:” (Matthew 7:7) Prayer is asking and receiving; it is talking with God. It is making your request known unto Him in faith. The scripture is so simple on the surface that we are in danger of failing to recognize its immensity. Our Lord instructs the believer to ask, seek and knock, because these three words cover the whole spectrum of prayer.

