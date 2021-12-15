ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Bowen, Tass propel Saint Mary's past Stanislaus State 76-39

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Bowen and Matthias Tass finished...

CBS Sports

San Diego State vs. Saint Mary's odds, line: 2021 college basketball picks, Dec. 17 prediction from model

The San Diego State Aztecs take on the Saint Mary's Gaels at 10 p.m. ET Friday in the 2021 Cheez-It Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix. Saint Mary's is 10-2 overall and 2-1 in neutral site games, while the Aztecs are 6-3 and 1-1 at neutral sites. The teams played nearly a year ago to the day, and the Aztecs won decisively, 74-49, led by Nathan Mensah's 18 points and 13 rebounds.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastvillagetimes.com

3 Keys to an SDSU victory over Saint Mary’s

San Diego State has not played a game since Tuesday, December 8th, and that was by design. SDSU’s academic calendar dictates December 10th through December 16th as Fall 2021 finals week. Brian Dutcher’s student-athletes hunker down to study while also resting their bodies for nine days. Some on the team finished their last final on Thursday morning before the team catches a flight to Phoenix in the afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Matthias Tass
Person
Saint Mary
mountathletics.com

Balanced Effort Leads Mount St. Mary's Past Morgan State, 74-60

Emmitsburg, Md. (December 18, 2021)--A balanced effort paced Mount St. Mary's in a 74-60 win over visiting Morgan State in a non-conference matchup at Knott Arena on Saturday afternoon. Jalen Benjamin posted a game-high 17 points while Mezie Offurum, Jaylin Gibson and Nana Opoku also reached double figures in the victory. The Mount improves to 4-8 on the season with the win.
EMMITSBURG, MD
#Stanislaus State#Ap#Gaels
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois basketball shuffles starting lineup vs. St. Francis

Illinois basketball is making an adjustment to its starting lineup for Saturday’s game vs. St. Francis (PA). For the game, head coach Brad Underwood is rolling with Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams, Alfonso Plummer, Jacob Grandison, and Kofi Cockburn. Andre Curbelo remains sidelined while Grandison draws his first start since Nov. 22 vs. Cincinnati.
ILLINOIS STATE
abc17news.com

Reeves leads Providence to 57-53 win over No. 20 UConn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A.J. Reeves scored 16 points as Providence went on the road and beat No. 20 UConn 57-53 in the Big East opener for both teams. Ed Croswell had 11 points and Nate Watson added 10 for the Friars (11-1), who led by as many as 16 points in the second half but had to hold on at the end. R.J. Cole had 16 points and Tyrese Martin returned from a wrist injury to score 15 for UConn (9-3), which played its fourth straight game without leading scorer Adama Sanogo. The 6-foot-9 post player remains sidelined with an abdominal strain.
PROVIDENCE, RI
KTBS

Illini set to return to action after taking a break

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A week off from game competition has meant a productive stretch on the practice floor for the University of Illinois men’s basketball team. Final exam week ended Friday for the Illini, who at noon Saturday play their first game since a loss on Dec. 11 to Arizona when they meet St. Francis (Pa.) at State Farm Center.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Frankfort Times

No. 20 BYU women defeat Washington State 71-53

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Paisley Harding scored 20 points, Tegan Graham added 15 and No. 20-ranked BYU pulled away for a 71-53 win over Washington State on Saturday. Shaylee Gonzales added 13 points and Sara Hamson 10 for BYU (9-1), which rebounded after after losing its first game of the season 99-91 in overtime at Oklahoma. Lauren Gustin snared 13 rebounds as BYU had a 50-35 rebounding advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Second half surge propels North Texas past Wichita State

A lopsided second half run paved the way for North Texas’ fifth-straight win on Saturday as it went on the road and defeated Wichita State in a 62-52 affair. After trailing by 10 points 1:51 into the second half, the Mean Green (7-3) rode a 20-0 stretch to take a 49-39 lead with 6:40 remaining. They did not allow the Shockers (8-3) to score for 12:46 of game time and forced nine turnovers during the run. Some late defensive stops and free throws sealed the deal.
TEXAS STATE
Frankfort Times

Miles sparks TCU to 80-73 win over Georgetown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Miles scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and TCU used a late run to defeat Georgetown 80-73 on Saturday. Miles had a 3-pointer and a layup in a 14-3 run that gave the Horned Frogs a 73-64 lead with 4:14 to play.
COLLEGE SPORTS

