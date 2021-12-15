ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

More Than Half Of Colorado Educators In State Union Considering Changing Careers, Report Says

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado's public education system is in crisis. That's...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
azbigmedia.com

More than half of states will hike minimum wage in 2022

Numerous states and several cities across the U.S. are just days away from implementing changes in minimum wage, according to payroll experts at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. A total of 26 states have announced raises in minimum wage in 2022, with 22 of those states implementing the increases on January 1. Wolters Kluwer has prepared a comprehensive analysis of legislative updates to outline the states and cities that will raise their minimum wage in coming years.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Government
The 74

Colorado Releases Draft Plan for Voluntary Universal Preschool

A draft plan for how Colorado can create a voluntary universal preschool program by 2023 relies heavily on local leaders to implement the state’s vision for early childhood education.  The plan, released Tuesday, outlines recommendations for a program that will give Colorado families access to 10 hours of preschool per week the year before a […]
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
drgnews.com

South Dakota public higher education drives $2.1 billion of state’s economy; Sustains more than 12,000 jobs

Across six universities, South Dakota public higher education institutions generated a total impact on the state’s economy of more than $2.1 billion in Fiscal Year 2019, according to an economic contribution analysis released this week (Dec. 9, 2021). The study further concludes that the economic activity of the public university system supported or sustained 12,354 jobs throughout the state.
COLLEGES
kcur.org

Half of Missouri teachers say they often consider leaving the profession

A new survey reinforces a common complaint among Missouri teachers — they’re stressed, exhausted and overwhelmed. About half of 2,800 teachers surveyed by the Missouri State Teachers Association said they consider leaving the profession often or very often. The association asked certified teachers questions about wellness and job satisfaction in...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
uconn.edu

Dodd Impact Programs, Neag School to Host U.S. Education Secretary for Discussion about Importance of Civics and Human Rights Education

Each year, International Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 – the day that, in 1948, the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Codified during the slow recovery from the atrocities of World War II, the Declaration recognizes the inalienable rights to which all are entitled as human beings, establishing the dignity and worth of every person regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political opinion, national or social origin, property, birth, or status.
EDUCATION
cwcolumbus.com

Ohio reports more than 9,000 COVID cases, including state backlog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the Ohio Department of Health announced that the daily coronavirus case numbers would be high due to an error, the state is reporting more than 9,000 new cases. The health department reported 9,922 COVID cases, 555 additional hospitalizations, and 223 new deaths on Tuesday....
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Government pledges to help former teachers get back in schools amid Covid staff absences

The government will help former teachers to get back in schools to support those facing staff absences, the education secretary has said. In a letter to headteachers, Nadhim Zahawi said the Department for Education (DfE) would help ex-teachers to register with supply agencies in a bid to boost the number of temporary staff available.The Covid pandemic has already seen former NHS staff return to work to help the service in its fight against the virus.Headteachers have also told The Independent staff absences were the biggest threat to keeping schools open in January.In his letter to schools published on Thursday, Mr...
EDUCATION
Newsweek

Free School Lunch Expands to 8 More U.S. States, Now Reaching About 75 Percent of Students

A program that offers free or reduced-price school lunches recently expanded to more U.S. states, now reaching about 75 percent of students across the country. The U.S. Department Agriculture added Alabama, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina and South Carolina to a demonstration program that began in 2012, bringing the total number of states participating in the program to 27, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

School districts across the US are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and surge of COVID as cases of Omicron variant doubles in just 24 hours

School districts across the nation are returning to remote learning due to staffing shortages and a surge of COVID as cases of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has doubled in just 24 hours ahead of the holiday break, according to reports. On Friday, Prince George's County in Maryland became the...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy