More Than Half Of Colorado Educators In State Union Considering Changing Careers, Report Says

The government will help former teachers to get back in schools to support those facing staff absences, the education secretary has said. In a letter to headteachers, Nadhim Zahawi said the Department for Education (DfE) would help ex-teachers to register with supply agencies in a bid to boost the number of temporary staff available.The Covid pandemic has already seen former NHS staff return to work to help the service in its fight against the virus.Headteachers have also told The Independent staff absences were the biggest threat to keeping schools open in January.In his letter to schools published on Thursday, Mr...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO