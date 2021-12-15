More Than Half Of Colorado Educators In State Union Considering Changing Careers, Report Says

Each year, International Human Rights Day is observed on December 10 – the day that, in 1948, the United Nations adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Codified during the slow recovery from the atrocities of World War II, the Declaration recognizes the inalienable rights to which all are entitled as human beings, establishing the dignity and worth of every person regardless of race, color, religion, sex, language, political opinion, national or social origin, property, birth, or status.
