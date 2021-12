Kathi Vidal, the Biden administration’s nominee to lead the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), recently had her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Senators from both parties — including Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Republican Thom Tillis of North Carolina — asked Vidal about issues related to the NHK-Fintiv rule, which was unilaterally imposed by the previous USPTO director in direct contradiction to bipartisan legislation passed by Congress. NHK-Fintiv restricts access to transparent, expert infringement claim review at the USPTO, instead forcing innovators to enter into expensive litigation or settlements.

