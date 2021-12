The Meade County School District posted this message to Facebook at 8:27AM on December 16, 2021:. Currently, there have been no reports in the Meade County School District of any threats to our schools. In case you are not already aware, there are posts on TikTok stating that on Friday, Dec. 17, there is a challenge to call in bomb threats, school shooting threats, etc. at schools across the United States. This activity is illegal and will be prosecuted in our community and school district. The original TikTok challenge was for students to skip school all across the country on December 17. At some point, the social-media challenge was changed to a school shooting threat.

MEADE COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO