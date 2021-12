Sahvir Wheeler stole the show as Kentucky rolled to an easier-than-expected 98-69 win over North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic Saturday in Las Vegas. Wheeler scored a season-high 26 points to lead the Wildcats to a 29-point victory over the Tar Heels as Kentucky (8-2) bounced back from a disappointing 66-62 setback to Notre Dame last week in South Bend. North Carolina (8-2) had a five-game winning streak and suffered the largest margin of defeat in the series between the storied programs.

